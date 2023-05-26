Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sihajog Shrine Walkthrough

Unlike many shrine locations on the ground, the Sihajog Shrine is available in the sky on an island. The Sihajog Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is not already available. You must complete the Diving Ceremony to reveal this shrine in Zelda TotK. This guide will help you find and complete the Sihajog shrine in Zelda TotK.

Where to find the Sihajog Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Sihajog Shrine is situated on the edge of Valor Island, a part of the Lanayru Sky Archipelago in the Lanayru Sky. This Island is directly above the Tarm Point south of Lodrum Headland in East Necluda Sea.

The coordinates of Sihajog Shrine are [4544, -0845, 112].

There are two ways to get here:

You can jump from the Lanayru Skyview Tower and Paraglide towards Valor Island. Alternatively, you can build a Hoover plane by using fans, stabilizers, and a metal plate and use it to arrive at Valor Island. After you arrive at the Valor Islands, you have to get to the top platform of the circular Island.

You can use Ascend ability to get up faster in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Approach the gate on the platform and interact with the green disk. After that, jump from the edge into the green circle to start the Diving Ceremony. Dive through all the green circles and avoid hitting the structures.

After you complete the ceremony, you will land in a pond, and the Sihajog Shrine will be revealed.

How to complete the Sihajog Shrine in Zelda: TotK

There is no puzzle or combat trial in Sihajog Shrine. You just need to enter the shrine and open the chest that contains a Diamond. Then, interact with the statue to get the Light of Blessings Orb. This is how to reveal and complete the Sihajog Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.