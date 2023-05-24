Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sitsum Shrine Walkthrough

The confusing puzzle of the Sitsum shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom makes it slightly different from all other shrine locations in the game. Finding this shrine is not difficult if you know where to look. There is no reason to worry, as we will help you to complete the Sitsum Shrine by solving its trial puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Sitsum Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Sitsum Shrine is on a platform on the upper Tarren on Death Caldera Mountain in Eldin Mountian region of Zelda TotK.

The coordinates of Sitsum Shrine are [2369, 2595, 0790].

How to solve the Sitsum Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To complete the Sitsum Shrine, you must complete a trial puzzle, “A Controlling Device”. When you get inside the shrine, you can see multiple ATV Vehicles there. Take one ATV vehicle and drive it across the lava path to reach the next area.

Next, you must find the ball and put it in its hole on the ground. Drive the ATV again to the left narrow lava path. You will find an orange ball on a shelf that you must put on ATV using Ultrahand. After that, drive towards the hole and place the ball inside it to open the chest door in Zelda TotK.

Inside you will find the Mighty Construct Bow. After opening the chest, approach the area on the right by jumping from a small platform. There, you will fight a mini-guardian, and you can get a Soldier Construct II Horn by killing him.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After that, take a controller from any ATV there using your Ultrahand Ability and attach it to a Hoover plane. Also, place two fans of another aircraft on your plane in Zelda TotK.

Now, fly the plane towards the statue platform, avoiding the massive pillars. Interact with the statue to claim the Light of Blessing orb.