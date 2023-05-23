Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayaumekis Shrine Walkthrough 

Hyrule is filled with various shrines where you can get loot and the Light of Blessing. Many of these have puzzles to solve while others are fairly easy to do. The Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one such shrine where you’ll have to solve a puzzle.

This is a fun puzzle with lots of jumping and gliding. Though you’ll need to be careful so as to not lose your footing. Here is how to get to the Mayaumekis shrine and then complete the puzzle within.

Where to find the Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Mayaumekis Shrine is found on the Rising Island Chain. This is found in the Hebra Sky region. It is also where Link and Tulin listen to a sound.

The first way to go on the quest is this shrine. Another way of reaching it is taking the trampoline boat the straight way and easy sailing in the direction of the shrine.

You will find it at the coordinates -2935, 3050, 0896.

How to solve the Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: TotK

As you enter the Mayaumekis shrine, you will see a gate in front of you. Take out your bow and shoot at the yellow crystal through the bars. The crystal will turn green and the gate will open. Climb the staircase and defeat the enemy on top. Then jump down on the trampoline and be launched up.

You will pass through a hole and will need to glide to the edge. Proceed forward to another ledge and then drop down to another trampoline. Jump and be launched up.

Now you need to glide to that flying ship with a trampoline on it. Do so and wait for it to get to the other side where you’ll see a chest. Open the chest to get some arrows.

From the chest, turn around where you’ll see three other ships but these will be stationary. Glide up to the first one facing you and jump on the trampoline. You will see an area up top with another yellow crystal behind some bars. Shoot it while you are in mid-air and it will open the way forward.

You will likely drop down on the trampoline again and be launched up in the air once more. Now while you’re dropping down, glide halfway so that you move past this ship and land on the one behind it. Jump on the trampoline to be sent through the hole you just opened.

Glide to the edge and pull yourself up. Interact with the shrine to get the Light of Blessing and complete it.