Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jiukoum Shrine Walkthrough

The Jiukoum Shrine is a place in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that can prove to be difficult if you do not know the way out.

All Shrines test a particular type of skill and allow you to loot different rewards in the shape of Elixirs or weapons. You must understand all the steps you must follow to walk past all the obstacles of the shrine smoothly.

However, before getting into the depth of it, it is crucial to know Jiukoum Shrine’s location in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Jiukoum Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Jiukoum Shrine is located in the West Necluda region of Zelda TotK. You need to reach the mountain’s highest point by moving south from the Popla Foothills. Its coordinates are 0866,-2281, 0141. You will find the shrine on the opposite side of Dracozu Lake.

How to solve the Jiukoum Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Jiukoum Shrine puzzle solution is all about creating a pathway that lets you cross from one part of the Shrine to the other. Here are all the steps that you need to follow to complete this Shrine.

Step 1) Construct a platform

Upon entering the shrine, look for the square slates on the left side. Use your Ultrahand ability to merge and place the slates over the railed pathway.

This will take you toward the next section of the shrine, and you will find other objects you must play with to unlock the Treasure Chest and proceed toward the Jiukoum Shrine puzzle solution.

Step 2) Reach the Treasure Chest

First, grab the large slate present on the rail and put it next to the three smaller pieces. You must now join all three parts with the large stone slate.

Use the Ultrahand ability to attach all the pieces and place combined pieces to cover the gap on the left side. Rush through the pathway, and you will find a Treasure Chest. Open it up to grab the Sticky Elixir to increase your resistance against the slippy surfaces.

Step 3) Rebuild the slates

Once you get down from the Treasure platform, you need to restructure all the blocks. You only need three pieces for this task. Use Ultrahand and rotate the slate to throw it down through the gap. This will return all the pieces to their original place. Now combine the pieces in the shape given below.

Step 4) Ride to the last section

You will encounter four slates in the last part of the Jiukoum Shrine. One is bigger than the other three, and you must combine the smaller ones with the larger ones.

Place each slate on the edge by rotating them into a vertical shape and place them on the corner and middle of the large square slate.

Now use Ultrahand to rotate the slate and place it on the railed platform. On the left side, you will find three fans that you need to put on the surface of the slate.

Once placed, get on it and strike the fan a stick to ride toward the last area of the shrine.

With this, the Jiukoum Shrine puzzle is solved, and you can interact with the Sigil to obtain the Light of Blessing before exiting the shrine.