Zeda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sinakawak Shrine Walkthrough

As you start exploring the World of Zelda, you will come across 152 Shrines in total. These Shrines are separated into two lands where 32 can be found in the Sky Islands and the remaining are found in the Kingdom of Hyrule.

Although finding these shrines can be an easy task, all Shrines have their own unique puzzles associated with them that hold you back from receiving the rewards behind them. This makes your search for each Shrine a challenge on its own.

If you are wondering where to find the Sinakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then you came to the right place.

Below we will be showing you how to reach the Sinakawak Shrine and solve its puzzle to receive the Sinakawak Shrine chest.

Where to find the Sinakawak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: -1403, 0757, 0088

The Sinakawak Shrine can be found at the North Hyrule Plain. It is situated near the Beach of Demine.

If you start your search from the Quarry Ruins, you can easily make your way across the Carok Bridge to reach the North Hyrule Plain and into the Sinakawak Shrine (An Uplifting Device).

How to solve the Sinakawak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Completing the Sinakawak Shrine requires you to solve three puzzles that feature the same mechanics. They need to be solved in order as well.

Although the puzzles are tricky, you can interact with the environment using your Ultrahand ability to solve them quickly.

Puzzle 1

The first puzzle starts as soon as you enter the Shrine. Head up the massive set of stairs to reach a large hallway. Here you will find a set of Air Balloons, candles, and a few platforms resting on the stage holding the Air Balloons.

Use your Ultrahand ability to grab the large wooden platform and place it near the wall ahead. Grab the candle and place it at the center of the platform.

Lastly, grab the Air balloon and place it atop the candle. As the platform starts to levitate, jump onto it and fly to the second level of the Shrine.

Puzzle 2

As you reach the second level of the Shrine, you will come across a locked entrance. You must grab the candle at the edge and place it at the locked gate.

Follow it up by grabbing the Air Balloon atop the candle. The balloon will fly above to push the button on top.

That will unlock the gate for you, allowing you to start with the third and final puzzle of the Sinakawak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Puzzle 3

After making your way through the gate. You must climb down the ladder at the edge of the platform. Once down, grab the wooden platform on the right of the ball surrounded by four candles. Find a larger ball on the right side of the area and place it atop the platform.

Grab the smaller ball surrounded by the four candles and place them atop the larger ball. Now, place the four candles exactly at the corners of the wooden platform and attach four Air Ballons on each of the four candles attached to the platform. This will levitate the platform along with both balls.

Fly to the upper level of the area while making sure that you grab both balls to the next level. Place the larger ball on the large hole to the right to open the right gate leading to the Sinakawak Shrine chest.

Do the same with the smaller ball and place it on the smaller hole on the left to open the door that leads to the end of the Sinakawak Shrine (An Uplifting Device).