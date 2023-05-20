Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jojon Shrine Walkthrough

The Jojon Shrine is another prison shrine that tests your combat skill against several constructs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can learn several things from all the Shrines, leading to your stamina and health bar growth.

You need to complete several steps to get your hand on the rewards of the shrine. However, before that, it is crucial to know the Jojon Shrine’s location in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Jojon Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Jojon Shrine is in the Hyrule Field region of Zelda: TotK. However, the shrine is inside the Crenel Peak Cave, and you must clear the pathway to reveal the shrine. Follow these coordinates (1205, 0315, 0028) to reach your desired location.

You get inside the cave by moving north from the Moor Garrison Ruins toward the Crenel Peak. There you will find an entrance that takes you inside the cave.

You can move south from the Thims Bridge to reach the entrance of the cave and, once inside, rush toward the area that contains a bunch of rocks.

How to complete the Jojon Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Jojon Shrine is easy to complete, but finding your way toward the shrine requires you to blast some stones. You need to fire the rocks and head straight to enter the shrine.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Step 1) Collect the weapons

The Jojon Shrine is a prison-type shrine. You will lose all your equipment after entering. Look for any weapons or material that you can utilize against the Constructs.

Take note that there are some items nearby that you can use against incoming enemies. Head left of the entrance to find a wooden stick, a thick stick, and an old wooden shield.

Step 2) Eliminate all the Constructs

Make your way toward the rotating platforms to fight two easy-to-kill constructs. On Each platform, you will find one such enemy, and a few wooden stick hits might be enough to take them down.

Head toward the right side of the arena and throw the Flamethrower down by grabbing it using Ultrahand ability.

This will make the exploration of the site very easy and protects your health. At the end of the platform, you will find two more sticks along with the same number of bomb barrels. Attach the bomb barrel with your sticks and throw them toward the construct on the lower level.

You can get rid of that enemy by launching the two bomb barrels toward its site.

Now head toward the giant rotating wheel and use the Recall ability. This will allow you to stand on the wheel and reach the upper area of the Jojon Shrine.

You will encounter two more constructs you can quickly dispose of on the upper portion. With all the constructs down, the door holding your Treasure will unlock.

Step 3) Grab the Treasure

Get inside the room and unlock the chest to grab the Magic Rod in Tears of the Kingdom. Now interact with Sigil to catch the Light of Blessing and exit the shrine. This marks the completion of Jojon Shrine in Zelda: TotK.