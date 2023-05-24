Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tokiy Shrine Walkthrough

Tokiy Shrine is one of the 152 Shrines dotted around the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s map. The Tokiy Shrine Location in Zelda is unique because it lies in a place where there is little civilization nearby.

Tokiy Shrine is one of Rauru’s Blessings, which means that it has no puzzle for you to solve in Tears of the Kingdom. What you will be doing here is completing a quest linked to the Shrine called The Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal.

Where to find the Tokiy Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Tokiy Shrine in Tears of the kingdom is located at the coordinates of (2304, -2377, -0028). Near the shrine, you can find Oakle’s Navel to the Northeast and Breman Peak to the Southwest of the Shrine.

From the coordinates, you will find that the Shrine is underground and you will need to use the Oakle’s Navel because there is a cave entrance from there that leads to the Tokiy Shrine.

The Nearest Skyview Tower from the Oakle’s Navel is the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. This Skyview Tower is south of the Tokiy Shrine.

The Cave of the Oakle’s Navel is shown on the map in Yellow while the location of the Tokiy Shrine is shown in Red on the map below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to complete the Tokiy Shrine in Zelda: TotK

When you reach Oakle’s Navel, jump down from the cliff towards the lake. There will be a cave you can enter. Inside the cave, there will be a huge flower-like creature that has a lot of health but attacks slowly enough that you can just run by it.

When you head down, there will be a stone in front of you. This is where the quest of the Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal Shrine quest is.

The Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal shrine quest has two parts and both are quite straightforward we will go through both of them one by one.

Step 1) Move through the rolling rocks

When you interact with the Green Crystal, you will activate the gate behind the crystal and open it. The Crystal will show shine a beam that leads straight to the Shrine’s Platform. Now you will have to carry the Crystal through the valley with rocks rolling from the right and then left.

This part of the puzzle can be completed by picking up the Crystal on your back and moving through the valley and avoiding the Rocks. You can either pick up on your back or pick up using the Ultrahand Ability.

The first option is a bit risky because you will be slowed down by the Rocks and you will have to time your movements. You can move your camera left and right to coordinate your movements.

With the Ultrahand, your speed will not be affected while carrying the crystal. The drawback is that when you look in either direction, the Crystal will move with your camera and if it hits the rock, you will lose grasp on it.

Step 2) Avoid the large boulder

Down the Cliff, the cave moves left. This path then moves up with a decent slope. The problem with this path is that when you enter the path, a large boulder will fall and hurl toward you.

You will have to move up the slope and avoid the Boulder at the same time. You can use the Ultrahand Ability and pick the Crystal up.

Then move through the tunnel and when the Boulder falls and moves towards you, you will find a small opening to the left of the Boulder. You will need to squeeze through.

You can also let the Boulder fall and come towards you and use the Rewind Ability on the Boulder. This will move the Boulder back to where it came from. Pick up the Crystal using the Ultrahand Ability to be on the safe side while crossing the tunnel.

After the tunnel, place the crystal on the Tokiy Shrine’s platform to open the portal to the Tokiy Shrine. Inside you can get the Large Zonai Charge from the Chest and the Light of Blessing from examining the shrine.