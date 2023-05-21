Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Marari-In Shrine Walkthrough

Island Exploration is a must in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and while you are at it, you might as well unlock a shrine located on the island and add another one to the list of all shrines you unlocked in TotK. In this guide, we are going to be covering everything thoroughly about the Marari-In Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Marari-In Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Marari-In Shrine can be found in the extreme south of Tears of the Kingdom near the East Necluda Region.

It is located on Eventide Island which can be seen at a distance, off the shore of Necluda’s Lurelin Village. The exact coordinates of the Marari-in Shrine are 4632, -3712, 0018.

Getting to Eventide Island requires a slight effort. You can either swim from shore to shore, or you can use Zonai Wings to stand on a cliff, use recall to raise the wings to their height, afterward you can steer them towards the island.

How to complete the Marari-In Shrine in Zelda: TotK

There is more than one way to complete the Marari-In Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. The first method is the most general and straightforward method.

On the island, in the northern part of the island, you will find Sesami. He will give you a side quest, Seeking the Pirate Hideout, where you have to rid three locations on the island of pirates so Sesami can complete the exploration of the island.

Defeating the pirates is quite easy if you have upgraded Link even a little. You find the three strongholds at the following locations.

Once you have cleared all three strongholds, you can head back to Sesami and he will thank you and tell you about a pirate ship that entered and disappeared behind the big cliff on the southern part of the island.

You can stand at the edge of the cliff and jump. Then you can use your Paraglider to glide on the ship inside the cave.

There will be a lot of pirates on the ship. If you have the Bokoblin Mask, none of the pirates will approach you and you will be able to walk right past them.

If you don’t have it, then you will have to take down all of them in combat. Either way, at the back of the ship, you will see the entrance to the shrine but there will be a gap between the ship and the shrine.

You can use the planks right next to you to build a ramp, using Ultrahand, and get to the other side. There you will have the entrance to the Marari-In Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Inside the shrine will be a chest, just like every other shrine, containing a Ruby. You can activate the Shrine and get your Light of Blessing.