Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayak Shrine Walkthrough

Mayak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has a puzzle for you that you need to solve. But before you go towards the puzzle-solving part, you must find this shrine location in Zelda TotK. It is one of the shrine locations in Eldin Mountain. Finding its entrance can get a tough job for you if you don’t know what to do.

This guide will help you find the Mayak shrine location in Zelda TotK and solve its puzzle to get the reward.

Where to find the Mayak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Mayak Shrine is in the Eldin Mountain region of Hyrule, the northernmost area of Hyrule. You find the shrine in East Deplian Badlands, along the northern edge of the map itself. The exact coordinates for Mayak Shrine are 1270, 3733, 0106.

How to solve Mayak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before we get to the Mayak Shrine puzzle solution, look to your right, and you will see a small pillar. This is an interactable lever; you can activate it to push out a platform. But the platform rolls back after a short delay. Just check it out, as you need to start it properly later in the shrine puzzle.

As soon as you enter Mayak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, a block to your left will launch you high. Get on it and wait for it to send you up. When it does, glide onto the platform directly in front of you.

Here, you find a large boulder. Put this boulder on the sliding path next to it, and jump to the lever we mentioned earlier. You want the boulder to fall on the platform. The time is perfect; it will press the large button on the platform, opening the path ahead for you.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Again, use the launching block to jump up high and glide to the door that has opened for you. In the following area, there is another lever in Zelda TotK.

To progress, jump down to the right of the pillar and get on the pad here. This will launch you high above to a small platform with another launcher. Use the second launcher and get to the top floor. Here, you can find another large stone ball.

Put this on the path here, then jump down to the lever you saw at the entrance. Interact with the lever, and you will roll out the second platform with the button to unlock the path ahead. Again, you must time it so the stone ball falls on the button to open the way forward.

Before you progress, you can find a hidden chest in this area. To find this chest again, use the launching block at the bottom and get to the second launcher. Instead of using it, look t the corners of the Mayak shrine in Zelda TotK to find another platform we haven’t used yet.

The chest is hanging under this platform. Shoot the rope to get the chest to fall. You can then glide down to get the chest for yourself. After you collect the chest, head on through the door you unlocked, and you can get to the final Altar of the Mayak shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.