Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mogisari Shrine (Lomei Sky Labyrinth) Walkthrough

Mogisari Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is among the Sky Island Shrines. All Shrine locations in Sky Island are trickier than those on the Surface. This shrine is arguably the farthest in Sky Island since it is located in the northeastern corner of the map.

Mogisari Shrine is not an elemental blessing. Shrine butt requires a trial, “Courage to Jump,” to be completed. This trial is inside the shrine, and to reach the shrine, you will need some extra preparations. The guide below will explain how to find and complete the Mogisari Shrine in Zelda TOTK.

Where to find Mogisari Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Mogisari Shrine is on the Lomei Sky Labyrinth (4654, 3510, 1010) in the map’s northeast. It is a Sky Island Shrine, and the closest Archipelago is North Akkala Sky Archipelago.

Reaching Mogisari Shrine in Zelda TotK is a long route. Before you start your journey toward Mogisari Shrine, we recommend obtaining the Glide armor, cooking some meals to regain Stamina, and packing as many batteries as possible.

The journey’s starting point is Ulri Skyview Mountain, and from there, you have to follow the route shown on the map. You can skip some Islands with a large Stamina Wheel and Tulin’s Gust of Wind.

Once in the air, you must turn southeast and drop down on the Island with the Giant Wooden Creature. On the eastern side of the Island, there will be a Hovercraft; attach the available batteries, and reach the Island above with a tower.

On this Island, a wing and a fan will be in Zelda TotK. Attach the fan to the wing and hit the fan to start it. When you start flying, move over to the left to face northeast and then go straight. When you reach the next Island, a switch will activate the stone and turn North to the tiny Island with the pillar.

Use the pillar for some extra height and face toward the giant square-shaped Island and start gliding. You will need two complete Stamina Wheels; it is recommended that you utilize those Stamina Regaining meals to regain Stamina.

Once you reach the small island below the large Square-Shaped Island, you will notice the Hovercraft. Grab the Hovercraft and attach all the Batteries to it to make sure you don’t come halfway after coming this far. Control the Hovercraft by pressing X until you see the Mogisari Shrine in Zelda TOTK.

Once the Shrine becomes visible, jump from the Hovercraft and activate the Mogisari Shrine.

How to complete the Mogisari Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Mogisari Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is among the Shrines that can completely change any player’s perspective. To complete the Mogisari Shrine, you must finish the “Courage to Jump” trial. When you enter the Shrine, jump down and hop on any automobiles parked there.

Control the automobile, as this is the fastest and most effective way to complete the Mogisari Shrine in Zelda TotK. The moment you control the automobile, drive straight and follow the path. There will be a pool of Lava and a Stream of Lasers; however, if you are on top of an automobile, then crossing them will not deal any damage to you.

When you start and cross the first platform, you will see the pool of Lava. Drive right through the lava, and you will cross it without any problem. Afterward, keep following the path and ignore the enemies.

After the third platform, you will see the stream of lasers. Do the same thing you did before when you had to cross the lava pool. The moment you cross the stream of laser, you will notice a Construct, and behind the construct, there will be a wall of two cracked blocks.

Hit the cracked blocks head-on, and behind the blocks, there will be a chest that contains a Mighty Zonite Shield. Take the Shield and mount it back on the automobile. Afterward, jump on the next platform with the automobile and defeat the Construct.

After defeating the Construct, attach at least 2x rockets with the automobile standing in front of you and mount the automobile. Press X to control it; the rockets will give you a speed boost, and with the help of Upward Slope, you will reach the last platform of Mogisari Shrine.

Collect the Light of Blessing and complete the “Courage to Jump” trial and Mogisari Shrine in Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.