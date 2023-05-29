Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Joniu Shrine Walkthrough

Joniu shrine is among the shrines, from a total of 152 shrines in Zelda TotK, that require players to complete a shrine quest before they appear. Hidden by Rauru to offer the players a blessing as a reward for completing this shrine’s quest, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Joniu shrine is both easy and challenging at the same time.

Finding this shrine and completing it is easy, but making it appear requires you to complete a puzzle by crafting a proper construct. Let’s help you sail smoothly as we try to finish Joniu shrine in Zelda TotK as swiftly as possible.

Where to find the Joniu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Joniu Shrine is hidden inside Ralis Channel Cave in Zora’s domain. The exact location of Ralis Channel cave is marked on the map, and it is to the South of Ralis Pond and West of Ruto Lake.

Its coordinates on the map are 2910, 0164, 0161. This area is swarmed by Black Lizalfos so we recommend carrying at least a couple of good weapons, in addition to some cooked meals to restore your health containers.

How to open Joniu shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Upon entering the Ralis Channel cave, Link will come across a green crystal and some wooden/zonai parts to create various constructs. Touching the green crystal will start a new shrine quest The Ralis Channel Crystal.

The objective of this shrine quest is to take the green crystal across the lake, and place it on the Joniu shrine platform. Time to show our engineering skills. The easiest way to carry this green crystal across the lake is by crafting a boat construct.

If you have already built a boat before and unlocked the Autobuild ability from the Depths, use it to instantly create another boat construct at the cost of a few zonai crystals.

Place the ship construct in the water and board it. Use the steering wheel to control the ship’s direction. Keep going straight until you reach the next bank. Get out of your boat and interact with Joniu shrine to activate it.

Remove the green crystal from the boat and place it on the Joniu Shrine platform. A small cutscene will be played followed by the appearance of the Joniu shrine. This will complete the “Ralis Channel Crystal” shrine quest.

Enter the Joniu Shrine to receive Rauru’s blessing. You have already done your job. No more puzzles or trials for you in the Joniu shrine. Open the treasure chest in the center of the shrine to obtain a Large Zonai Charge.

Interact with the statue of Rauru and Sonia to receive a Light of Blessing. Return to the entrance of Joniu shrine and go back to find the Bubbul frog. Kill it to obtain a Bubbul Gem while you are still in Ralis Channel Cave.