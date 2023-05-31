Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Suariwak Shrine Walkthrough

Among all the shrines in Zelda: TotK, the Suariwak Shrine is one of the more difficult ones to find and complete. The only way to locate this shrine is through the Shrine Sensor on Purah Slate. Accessing the Suariwak shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is another story as it has a couple of difficult prerequisites.

Suariwak Shrine can only be accessed after completing “The Yiga Clan Exam” side quest, which requires Link to find and equip all 3 three pieces of Yiga Clan Armor set in order to start it. To complete the Yiga Clan Exam, Link needs to find and activate the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, otherwise, it will turn into a massive chore.

Where to find the Suariwak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Suariwak Shrine is hidden behind Yiga Blademaster’s Station in Gerudo region, and is guarded by the Yiga Blademaster himself. The location of the Yiga Blademaster Station is marked on the map, and it is to the North of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and East of Taafei Hill.

The door to the Yiga Blademaster Station is marked by two frog statues and is behind a waterfall, in a hallway carved between two rocks. Its coordinates on the map are -2425, -1824, 0147.

The only way to access the Suariwak shrine is to complete the trial offered by the Yiga Blademaster. Link must equip the Yiga Clan Armor set before approaching the station door or he won’t be allowed in at all. Talk to Yiga Clan Blademaster and he will offer Link “The Yiga Clan Exam” side quest.

How to find Frog Statues and complete the Yiga Clan Exam side quest in Zelda: TotK

The objective of the Yiga Clan Exam side quest is to offer Mighty Bananas at 5 different frog statues in the Gerudo Canyon area. The Yiga Clan Blademaster will provide those Mighty Bananas himself. Make sure to not consume them or use them in cooking.

As soon as Link accepts and starts the Yiga Clan Exam side quest, all 5 frog statues will be marked on his map. The Frog Statues can be noticed from afar and they are marked by two orange candles burning on their sides.

Frog Statue # 1

To find the first Frog Statue, take a left from the Yiga Clan Blademaster Station’s door and drop down from the hanging bridge. Glide to your right slowly and you will notice a frog statue on the edge of a cliff. Simply drop Might Bananas in the bowl placed in front of the statue.

Frog Statue # 2

To find the second Frog Statue, fast travel to Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. Don’t use the Skyview Tower and instead glide towards the Northwest in the direction of the second marker on the map. Keep gliding down along the wall of the canyon until you notice another Frog Statue. Offer Mighty Bananas to complete this objective.

Frog Statue # 3

This one is a bit difficult to find. Once again travel to Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and use it to get airborne. Glide North in the direction of the third Frog Statue. Drop down into the Gerudo Canyon to find an entrance to Gerudo Canyon Mine on the North wall.

This area has a Black Bokoblin boss enemy along with his Black Bokoblin minions. This is a very tough fight but can yield useful resources.

From the entrance of the Gerudo Canyon Mine, keep hugging the right wall and climb it up to find the third Frog Statue. Offer Mighty Bananas to complete the third objective of the Yiga Clan Exam side quest.

Frog Statue # 4

Return to the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and get airborne once more. Glide West towards the fourth marker on the map. This one is the easiest Frog Statue to find and it can be observed from the skies. Simply glide towards the statue and offer Mighty Bananas to complete the fourth Frog Statue.

Frog Statue # 5

Fast travel to Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom once more. Use it to propel Link in the air and glide toward the fifth and final golden marker on the map. It is to the South of the Skyview Tower. Keep going down until you notice a cave with a waterfall, to the left of scaffolding.

This is Mount Nabooru Cave of Gerudo Highlands. Make sure to not dive in the water as the current here is really fast. Climb the first platform to the right to find the final Frog Statue in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Offer Mighty Bananas to the statue and return to Yiga Blademaster Station with the help of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

How to complete Suariwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Talking to the Yiga Blademaster in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will complete “The Yiga Clan Exam” side quest. Now interact with the door behind the Yiga Blademaster to open it. The Suariwak Shrine can be found in this area alongside two treasure chests. Open them both to obtain a Ruby and Eightfold Longblade (23 Attack Power).

Interact with the Suariwak Shrine to activate it. Upon entering the shrine, Link is blessed by Rauru. Suariwak is a blessing shrine that rewards Link for his cunningness and extraordinary resilience.

Open the treasure chest in the center of the shrine to obtain a Big Battery. Interact with the statue of Rauru and Sonia to obtain a “Light of Blessing”. This marks the end of Suariwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.