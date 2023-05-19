Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayatat Shrine Walkthrough

The Mayatat Shrine is one of those shrines that is easier to solve but it has its fair share of challenges. This comes in the form of Heat resistance so before entering this shrine you need to be equipped with the Desert Voe Set.

That being said all shrines in Zelda: TotK are equally important and need to be discovered. That is because you can earn good rewards from them, and they can also help serve as fast travel points in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Mayatat Shrine has the puzzle A Sliding Device and as such you will be building a sliding device to explore this shrine as well in Zelda: Totk.

So to get to this particular shrine you can continue onwards from the Gerudo Desert Gateway and once you go down you will discover the location of the Mayatat shrine along the way.

Where to find the Mayatat Shrine in Zelda: TotK

So if you want to reach the Mayatat Shrine you can make your way down the road after going through the Gerudo Desert Gateway and more towards the Gerudo Canyon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Similarly, you can also come across the Mayatat shrine if you proceed south from the Great Cliffs in Zelda: Totk. The exact coordinates for this particular shrine are (-3292, -2509, 0024).

How to solve the Mayatat Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

Once you enter the Mayatat Shrine in Zelda: Totk you will have to complete the puzzle known as A Sliding Device. You can start by going down and there you will observe some sliding rocks that resemble sleds. These will appear after some interval so make your way to the wall on the right.

There you will find three of these sleds dropping off from that wall. So make your way to one of these sleds and as it drops near you, you will have to use Link’s ability Recall in Tears of the Kingdom.

Using this ability you can rewind that sled in a manner that takes you back, up the wall. Once you get above you need to go left and after going up the stairs you can go right to the wall.

Once you approach this wall use Ultrahand here and you will find a machine alongside a sled there. Using this ability you can connect that part of the machine to the sled.

However, to complete this machine you will need to attach another part as well.

This motor will be present in the middle so using Ultrahand grab it and connect it behind the sledge.

This will turn that into a fully functioning motor device that you can use to operate this machine and also move through the sand in Totk.

Then you can head straight and turn right at the end until you see some stairs on your right side. Take those and you will find a chest above. This chest will contain Arrow (x10) which you can add to your inventory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After receiving these you can simply jump straight and glide towards the machine with the small pillars on each side. Use Ultrahand to combine all three parts as you did before in Totk. After that, you can ride on it and go straight and then turn left.

There you will see a green altar so simply make your way towards it. Once you interact with this green altar, you will receive the Light of Blessing in Zelda: Totk.

This way you will also have solved the Mayatat Shrine puzzle, opened the chest as well marking it complete in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.