Elden Ring: Bonny Gaol Complete Walkthrough

Bonny Gaol is a new dungeon in Elden Ring exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This secret location can be found south of Bonny Village and is home to jars and shamans.

In this guide, we will help you reach Bonny Gaol by locating the hidden Bonny Village in Elden Ring and guide you through it to collect all the items. Make sure that you are at least Scadutree Blessing Level 10 to complete this dungeon easily.

Bonny Gaol Location in Elden Ring

Bonny Gaol in Elden Ring can be found south of Bonny Village. To reach Bonny Village, start from the Moorth Ruins site of grace. Go south and turn left near the gateway to find a broken and tilted house.

Drop down into the hole near the house. Use the Torrent to reach the bottom of the hole and follow the path downwards until you reach the very bottom.

Go further south to locate a ladder leading outside. Use the ladder to reach Bonny Village. From the Bonny Village site of grace, go south and cross the bridge to find the entrance to Bonny Gaol as marked on the map.

FYI The bridge leading to Bonny Gaol is different from the ones that lead to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

Bonny Gaol Walkthrough

From the Bonny Gaol site of grace, go down the cave and take the first right near the hanging jars. Take another right to enter a small jail cell and collect 8x Frozen Maggots.

Beware of the ambush by the shaman in this jail cell. Go outside and take down another shaman enemy. Skip the next room to the right as it has no items to collect.

Before going into the third room to the right, turn around and use a couple of hanging jars to drop down. Enter the first room, defeat an enemy, and collect 1x Frozen Maggot from the ground.

Go back outside and turn left. Walk slowly as there is a room to the left at the end of the path, and there is a shaman there ready to ambush you.

If you go too fast, the shaman will push you off the edge. Enter the room, kill another shaman enemy, and collect 1x Hefty Cracked Pot.

Go back outside, turn right, and go to the edge of the ledge. Stand on the button to call the hanging jar down. Use it to get back up and now enter the third room to the right.

Kill the scorched enemies in this room and collect 10x Bolt. Open the closed door and enter the adjacent room.

Kill a couple of enemies and jump down a hole at the opposite end of the room. Collect 1x Broken Rune and immediately turn back.

Follow the water flow upstream and kill a couple of rats in your path. Go through a small opening to the right to collect 1x Smithing Stone 2.

Go out and follow the path until you reach a ladder. Use the ladder to reach another jail cell on top. As soon as you enter this room, you will be ambushed by another Shaman enemy. Kill it and collect Stalwart Horn Charm +2.

Drop down the hole, leave the room, and turn right. Enter the room to the right and once again follow the path to jump into the hole.

This time, follow the water downstream to collect 1x Broken Rune from the other end of the tunnel.

Go back and take the first right. Follow this path while avoiding the slug enemies and turn right to collect 1x Invigorating Cured Meat.

Turn back and drop down from an opening in the wall. Follow the path and immediately turn left. Hug the left wall and defeat a jar enemy. Collect 1x Broken Rune from near a jail cell.

Turn back and go left to find 5 more jar enemies. Defeat them all and collect 1x Lost Ashes of War from a mound of corpses to the right.

Follow the path and drop down from another opening in the wall. This room has a lot of hanging jars. Collect 1x Innard Meat and defeat a couple of Shaman enemies.

Turn left to find 1x Raw Meat Dumpling from inside a broken jar. Enter the adjacent room and leave it through a door to the left.

Turn left immediately and go down the stairs. Collect 1x Silver Horn Tender from a corpse inside a small jail cell to the left.

Follow the path and kill a couple of scorched enemies to enter the room on the opposite side. Survive the ambush and enter the next room. From there, go outside and wait for the hanging jar to come down.

Use this hanging jar as a lift to go down. Press the elevator button and jump on the jar once more so it can take you to the top.

Jump on the platform and kill the scorched enemies. Collect the Night Armor set, which has the following items.

Helm of Night

Armor of Night

Gauntlets of Night

Greaves of Night

Go up the stairs and kill the shaman enemy in the right door. Collect the Shield of Night from a corpse hanging on a ledge.

Turn back, go down, and use the jars to go down further to reach the bridge. Two shaman enemies will ambush you on the bridge. Kill them both and drop down to the left.

Follow the path and go down the stairs. Turn right to find the yellow fog door of the boss.

How to beat Curseblade Labirith in Elden Ring

This is an easy boss fight if you are using a magic build. Curseblade Labirith makes the arena dark as soon as the fight starts.

Lock on to the boss and summon Greatblade Phalanx. This sorcery tracks the enemy and does a massive magic attack on the boss.

This boss uses fast attacks that can be either blocked or dodged easily. Once the boss is defeated, you will obtain Curseblade Meera’s ashes as a reward.

This will also mark the end of the Bonny Gaol in Elden Ring.