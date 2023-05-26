Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kisinona Shrine Walkthrough

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Kisinona Shrine puzzle trial is pretty straightforward. Yet the shrine is one of the most confusing, as you don’t know what to do. Like some other shrine locations in Zelda, TotK Kisinona has a puzzle for you to solve. Our guide will help you to solve the Kisinona Shrine in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Kisinona Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can find the Kisinona Shrine on a tundra between Cephla Lake and Ferona Lake in the Eldin Canyon Region. The coordinates of the Kisisona Shrine are [2568, 1247, 0173].

You can quickly get here by paragliding from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. On the south of the Kisinona Shrine is the Foothill Stable, so this shrine will be very useful for accessing its services.

How to solve the Kisinona Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Wind Power puzzle trial needs to be solved to solve the shrine. After entering the shrine, you can see a giant wheel and some turbines around it. Also, there are two fans placed on the floor.

First, place a fan on the ground near the small platform on the right using your Ultrahand ability. You have to place the fan so that the wind will blow upside. Activate the fan by hitting it with any melee weapon.

Uplift yourself through the fan and get on the platform. There is a chest there containing a Mighty Construct Bow in Zelda TotK. After that, approach the giant wheel. The way it works is that you have to spin all the turbines using the two fans simultaneously for a moment to open the door leading to the statue.

Place the two fans on the opposite side of the wheel. Activate the fan and use your ultrahand to quickly rotate the wheel so the wind will hit all turbines, causing it to open the shrine door in Zelda TotK. Enter the door and interact with the statue to claim the Light of Blessings Orb.

You can follow this procedure to complete the Kisinona Shrine in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.