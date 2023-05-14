Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ukouh Shrine Solution

The Ukouh Shrine is the first of three Shrines that you need to solve as part of the Closed-Door objective of the first quest, Find Princess Zelda, in Tears of the Kingdom.

While Shrines can easily be found in the World of Zelda, this is prior to you receiving the Fast Travel ability. Therefore, you must explore the map thoroughly to find the Shrines.

Here is how you can reach and solve the Ukouh Shrine to restore your arm in Tears of the Kingdom.

Ukouh Shrine location in Tears of the Kingdom

The Ukouh Shrine is perhaps the easiest Shrine to find as it is situated just outside of the Temple of Time in Tears of The Kingdom.

To reach the shrine, you must drop down on the left side of the stone temple and reach the top of the mountain. Below we have provided the map location of the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda Totk.

You can simply visit the 0263, -0909, 1459 XYZ coordinates to reach the location and enter the shrine.

How to solve the Ukouh Shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom

Once at the Shrine, you will have to solve a puzzle. For this puzzle, you must use your Ultrahand ability to merge a couple of objects inside the Shrine. Start off by picking up the slab using your ability and placing it onto the gap to create a bridge to cross.

Furthermore, repeat the same process but this time, pick up two separate slabs and combine them to create a complete bridge between the gaps which you can use to walk across.

As you reach the next stage, you will find a wooden board alongside some metal hooks. Use your Ultrahand ability to pick the hooks (S-shaped) and place them onto the wooden board.

Now, place the hooks onto the rail and jump atop it and wait till it leads you down to the opposite side of the area. This will end the Ukouh Shrine puzzle and you will find the shrine at the end to interact with via the green piece of the shrine. Doing so will reward you with the Light of Blessing and you will have your arm’s power restored.

The Ukouh Shrine is only one of three Shrines that you need to solve for the Closed-Door quest. The next one is going to be the In-Isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.