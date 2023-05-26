Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kadaunar Shrine Walkthrough

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Kadaunar Shrine is among the shrine locations in the sky region. This shrine has a puzzle for you to solve to complete it in Zelda TotK. You don’t have to worry; we are here to help you find and solve the Kadaunar shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Kadaunar Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Zelda Kadaunar Shrine is on the South Eldin Sky Archipelago above the Ferona Lake in Eldin Canyon. The coordinates for Kadaunar Shrine are [1882 1203 1265]. You can quickly get on this island by building a Hoover Raft and flying it towards it, or you can paraglide from the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.

Zelda TotK Kadaunar shrine Water Makes Way trial solution

The Kadaunar shrine puzzle solution is not difficult if you know what to do. On the starting spot, you can see a pool of lava before it is a hydrant. Here you must use Ultrahand to place the Hydrant near the lava. Direct its spill towards the lava and hit it to activate its spill.

This will help you make lava slabs in Zelda TotK. Just make 4-5 slabs and merge them to form a bridge over the lava pool. Cross the lava pool. On the other side, pick the same slab bridge and place it on a small lava pool on the left corner to get on a platform.

You will find a chest with Strong Construct Bow in Tears of the Kingdom here. After that, approach the rock wall on the area’s right side. If you already have one, you can break the wall with the rock hammer or pick a Rusty Claymore and fuse it with one lava slab to make a Lava Slab Guster.

At the next area, stand on the bridge and direct the spil of a hydrant by using Ultrahand in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Activate the Hydrant and make lava slabs. But the lava flows in a stream this time, and the slab will not stay in one place.

So, you should move the slab towards the end and let it come towards you. After that, jump on it and use the Recall ability on the lava slab to get on the other side. There, approach and interact with the statue to claim a Light of Blessing Orb.

This is how you can solve the Water Makes Way trial puzzle and Kadaunar shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.