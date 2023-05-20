Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jochi-Iu Shrine Walkthrough

The Jochi-Iu shrine is a tricky shrine that offers its fair share of challenges. This shrine will mostly involve you using Link’s Ultrahand ability in order to solve the puzzle in this shrine.

Keep in mind that you should spend some time discovering all these shrines as they can prove to be resourceful for you as you progress along in Zelda: Totk. Once you complete the shrine these will be marked on your map as fast travel points as well.

That being said the Jochi-Iu shrine can be encountered on the west side of the North Akkala Beach. This shrine will be near the same road that leads to the Akala Ancient Tech Lab in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

So if you want to learn more about the Jochi-Iu shrine in Zelda: Totk, then we have covered its details and location in this guide

Where to find the Jochi-Iu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

To reach the Jochi-Iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can travel east from the North Akkala Foothills.

Furthermore, if you go south from Bloodleaf Lake you can reach the Jochi-Iu Shrine easily as well. The exact coordinates for this particular shrine are 4347, 2877,0165.

How to solve the Jochi-Iu Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

So once you enter the Jochi-Iu shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will have to solve the puzzle Courage to Pluck. So after entering inside you will find a giant structure in the lower area with an orb in the center.

So you will have to find a way to power that area first and then place the orb in the hole on your right.

Upon closer inspection, you will see that the structure is made of various blocks which mostly resemble the Jenga Blocks.

So the easiest way to complete this task is by selecting the lower rectangular block using your Ultrahand ability.

After grabbing this block you can place it on the right-hand side neat the machine which emits a yellow current in Zelda: Totk.

This way the current will pass through this block easily. However, to reach the point above you will have to use another rectangular block.

That block needs to be attached to the previous one to let the current pass all the way up to activate the moving platform above the stairs.

Once the current starts flowing through these blocks get on the moving platform this way you will get closer to the orb at the top of the giant Jenga Block puzzle.

So then you can simply use Ultra hand to grab the orb and place it into the hole on the left side of the stairs in Zelda: Totk.

Once you do this the locked door on the right side will open automatically.

Now there are two chests that you can discover easily at the Jochi-Iu Shrine

The first one would be to simply select the fifth block from the left side of this Jenga Block puzzle. You can see that one in the picture below.

Once you bring this rectangular block out you can then proceed to place it diagonally against the pillar on the wall on the left-hand side in Tears of the Kingdom.

This way you can position it like a ramp and climb onto it and run up to get the chest.

After opening the chest you will receive Zonaite Bow (x30) as a reward from this first chest in Totk.

The second chest is hidden inside the Rectangular Jenga block puzzle. However, to get that chest you will carefully remove a certain block. You can see that one in the image below.

Once you move the block out of the way, the chest will fall automatically. So you can simply hover that same block and then angle it in a certain way to add it to the lower side.

However, this time as this selected block reaches the treasure chest you can simply attach the chest to this selected block. Then you can hover the block to your side to get the chest.

After opening this legendary chest you will receive the Large Zonaite (x1) in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

So coming back to the door on the left side that you opened while placing the orb in the hole. You can enter that room to find a green altar. Once you interact with that altar.

After interacting with it, Link will end up receiving the Light of Blessing in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.