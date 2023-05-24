Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Serutabomac Shrine Walkthrough

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Serutabomac Shrine is important since its location is of great significance. It is worth noting that beneath this shrine, you will kick off your last main quest and defeat the Ganondorf boss. Out of all shrines in Zelda TotK, you might struggle to solve its trial puzzle if you don’t know how.

Our guide will help you to solve the Serutabomac Shrine puzzle trial in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Serutabomac Shrine is located beside the Hyrule Castle section labeled as Hyrule Castle B1 in Hyrule Field.

The coordinates of the Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are [-0179, 1170, 0280]. You can quickly arrive at the Shrine by paragliding from the Skyview Tower.

How to solve the Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You must solve the trial “The Way Up” to complete this shrine. On the starting spot, you can observe two beams attached to the wall, and above it is the door. Pick the plate from the floor and place it above the beams using your Ultrahand Ability.

Now, use the Ascend ability to get on the plate and get to the door. In the next area, pick the small plate and attach it to the longer plate making an L-shape. Place the plate on the right side to rest on the beam. Use Ascend in Zelda TotK to get on the plate and proceed to the next area.

Here, attach the two small plates vertically on the opposite sides of the long plate using the Ultrahand ability. Pick the structure and place them vertically on the spikes. Use Ascend to get on the platform. Above is a chest that contains a Magic Rod.

Now start the complex part. You have to take the structure you used recently and reattach both plates from their sides. First, attach the small plate perpendicularly in the mid of the long plate. Then place the other small plate above the middle plate.

Now, place this structure above the beams on the wall and use Ascend Ability to get above it. After that, approach the statue and interact with it to claim the Light of Blessing Orb. This is how you can solve the Serutabomac Shrine puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.