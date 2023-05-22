Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kamatukis Shrine Walkthrough

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a world of many experiences but you never expect golf to be one of them. Maybe not exactly but of all the shrines in Zelda: TotK, the Kamatukis Shrine will require some precise shots to unlock. To learn more about how to unlock the Kamatukis Shrine, keep reading this guide,

Where to find the Kamatukis Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Kamatukis Shrine can be found in the Deep Akkala Region on the southern bank of Skull Lake and towards the North of Tempest Gulch in Tears of the Kingdom. It is quite visible and hard to miss.

The exact coordinates of the Kamatukis Shrine are as follows: 3430, 3356, 0071

How to solve the Kamatukis Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Kamatukis Shrine will require you to solve the Precise Strike puzzle for the chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The puzzle itself is not hard, it only requires precise timing and patience.

Once you enter the shrine, you will see three things right in front of you. A giant block, a column attached to the ceiling, and a ball. Now it is time to make a giant golf club by attaching the block with the swinging column. Now you have yourself a giant golf club.

Pull the block back towards you, using Ultrahand, and raise it to a reasonable height, make sure to tilt it slightly towards the right at an angle. Now let it swing. The ball will be shot and if your calculations were right, you will have a hole-in-one.

Once the ball reaches the glowing orange pit, it will turn green and a door to your right will open up. You can walk inside and unlock the shrine. Also if you miss your shot, there is a small column next to the block which you can hit to spawn a new ball.

Before you unlock the shrine, make sure you go to the room at the back left and repeat the same process but this time with a moving target. You have to time your strike right at the moment when the target has covered a quarter of the distance from the opposite end.

Putting the ball in the hole will open another gate in the room to give you access to the chest that will contain the Mighty Zonite Longsword.

Now go back to the first room and then into the room on the right wall to unlock the Kamatukis Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.