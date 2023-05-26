Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayasiar Shrine Walkthrough

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, finding all shrines and solving them to get the Blessing of the Light is quite a problem, considering that the shrines are hidden all across Hyrule, the Sky region, and the Depths of Hyrule. Mayasiar Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is no different from other hidden shrines.

You must find this shrine and then solve the light beam puzzle to enter it. But worry not; we are here to help you find and solve Mayasiar Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Mayasiar Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Mayasiar Shrine is in the North Gerudo Sky Archipelago. It is on Starview Island.

Get to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. The Skyview Tower is in Gerudo Highlands, in Meadela’s Mantle, just south of Gerudo Summit. Once you get up in the sky, start your glide toward Starview Island in Zelda TotK. Unfortunately, you cannot get to the island in a single glide, so you need to make a pit stop.

Stop at the island shown. There are two platforms; destroy the constructs on these platforms and collect the rockets you find. There are three rockets here in total, and you need all three of these. With the three rockets, get on one of the platforms, and use them to move the platform.

You need to use two rockets to raise the platform and go up. Once high, use the third rocket to move the platform towards Starview Island. If you have rockets in your inventory, you can use these to get closer to the giant global island in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If not, you can jump and glide to the island.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The entrance to the island is a large opening on one of the sides of the globe. The exact coordinates for the Mayasiar shrine in Zelda TotK are -3485, 0320, and 1932.

How to solve Mayasiar Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The solution to Mayasiar Puzzle depends on a light beam puzzle. The island has wind streams inside it, so moving around the entire island depends on gliding through it.

Start at the large central platform. All the platforms have mirrors for reflecting the light beams, which unlock the shrine entrance, so you need to get the beam to fall on the correct spot by adjusting the mirrors in Zelda TotK.

From the center platform, use the large wheel in the center to rotate the platform until a light beam hits the first mirror. The game will automatically show you the mirror you should aim for, so don’t sweat it. Once the first beam is set, check the light rays and see where it is being interrupted. Get to the last mirror, and then readjust it to direct the beam onto the next mirror.

Your main focus is to bring the beam back to the leading central platform so that it can be used to open the Mayasiar shrine entrance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Once you have opened the shrine entrance, you can turn the beam to the right from the main platform onto the yellow pad to open the gate, locking the chest behind it.

After you collect the chest, head to the shrine entrance, and you can enter the shrine. As with all Rauru’s Blessing shrines, you will directly get a chest before the main shrine altar in Zelda TotK.