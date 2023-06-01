Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Rasiwak Shrine Walkthrough

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Rasiwak Shrine is among the many shrines that test the player’s comprehension of physical objects and their nature. The puzzle solution of this shrine is all about using Link’s brand-new abilities and manipulating the flotation of some orbs to get past water bodies to obtain the final reward.

Read our guide to know the systematic procedure to solve Zelda: TotK Rasiwak shrine and progress further in the game.

Where to find Rasiwak Shrine in Zelda TotK

The Rasiwak shrine in Zelda TotK finds its home in the northeast corner of the map, in the Akkala Sea region. Go east to reach the beach and look for the shrine on the ground alongside some mountainous cliffs.

Make sure to glide to sea level as you can easily overlook it by searching on the top. Interact with the shrine to enter its premises.

Coordinates for the Rasiwak shrine are: 4664, 3263, 0016

How to solve Rasiwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Upon your arrival inside the Rasiwak Shrine in Zelda TotK, the first thing you will see after getting past the stairs is the yellow orb floating on the water pool surface.

Using Link’s Ultrahand ability, grab the orb and place it on the platform hanging with the string. When it is positioned right in the center, shoot the string with an arrow to make the whole platform fall into the water. Jump from your position to stand on the platform and reach the next section, then pull the orb with you.

Now, place the orb under the new platform that is attached by two hooks to the floor. This is the only way to reach the next upper section of the shrine. Move the orb under the platform using Ultrahand and attach it to the platform. This will instant-lift the platform to allow you to go to the next floor.

Turn right from the dead end to witness another water pool. This is a large one and needs you to use some sort of boat to cross it.

Luckily, all the equipment to build the boat is present at the shore, including a fan, two yellow orbs, and a stone plate. Attach the two orbs together and place them on top of the plate.

Rasiwak shrine treasure chest

Using ultrahand, push the plate into the pool to move a little forward and aim at the string with an arrow. When the treasure chest drops into the water, pull it using Ultrahand and open it to receive a Magic Scepter.

Now attach the fan to the non-finished boat vertically to make it move and climb to reach the final section. The giant floor button here needs to be pressed by a heavy material.

Using Ultrahand, lift the whole boat and place it on the button surface. This will open the small barred door that blocked the way to the shrine room. Go through the opened door, examine the shrine to talk to the Sigil, and earn that well-deserved Light of Blessing, completing the Rasiwak shrine in Zelda TotK.