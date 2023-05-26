Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Joku-u Shrine Walkthrough

The Joku-u shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the two Thunderhead Isles, Faron Grasslands Sky region shrines. Dragonhead Island is this shrine’s precise location, a deep and significant part of the Isles.

Like many other shrine locations in Zelda: TotK, the Joku-u shrine offers no internal puzzles. Instead, it requires players to spend only a chunk of their gameplay time and energy to reach the shrine island. This guide will help you get the Joku-u shrine in Zelda: TotK and receive the final blessing.

Where to find the Joku-u Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Thunderhead Isles are pretty high from the ground, and reaching them without a push start is difficult. For this purpose, go to Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, and launch yourself in the air by stepping on the spherical platform inside the tower.

We highly recommend completing the Joku-usin shrine (if you haven’t already) on the Thunderhead Isles. It will make traveling easier for you by enabling the fast travel feature. Moreover, it is better to complete the Secrets of the Ring Ruins in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom before pursuing this area, as the fog on the Isles will be vanished after attempting this quest.

Coordinates: 1376, -3340, 0443

How to complete the Joku-u Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Skyview tower method to reach the Joku-u shrine is easy initially, but using Ascend ability, you will have to cover a long set of rocks.

The more straightforward method is to start from the western edge of Great Sky Island, precisely near Room of Awakening. Construct a Zonai flying vehicle using materials like the fans and steering stick from your inventory.

Get control of the steering stick after stepping on the flying device and traveling toward the Isles. Make sure to utilize Zonai Charge before the battery runs out, and your journey ends in vain.

Aim for the coordinates given in the guide to land on the accurate location of the Joku-u shrine in Zelda TotK. Keep flying to the southeast until you are well above the Isles, and then jump from your ride. You will land straight over the shrine location, and there is no need to ascend or descend from anywhere else.

You will first get the Rauru’s Blessing from the Joku-u shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Next, go a few steps to explore the treasure chest; It will reward you with a Diamond. Finally, you can walk past the stairs and interact with the altar to obtain the well-deserved Light of Blessing.