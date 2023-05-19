Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayachin Shrine Walkthrough

The Mayachin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have you solve yet another mystery and collect the rewards from the chest at the end of it. The puzzle will have you recreate a game of Pinball in the game in which a ball will need to hit the target.

It is therefore important to know how to solve this puzzle and how to get to the Mayachin Shrine in the first place. To that end, we will be providing you with the location and solution to the Mayachin Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

We have also compiled a handy little guide covering all Shrine locations in the game. So without further ado, let us first dive into the Mayachin Shrine solution and get the best out of it.

Where to find the Mayachin Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can reach the Mayachin Shrine by heading east from the Aquame Bridge in Zelda: TOKT. The shrine is located in the south area of Windvane Meadow and is found between the lush-green trees’ canopy.

You need to get to the Hyrule Field region to access Mayachin Shrine in the game. The coordinates of the shrine location are (-0705, -0866, 0031).

How to solve the Mayachin Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Mayachin puzzle solution is a mixture of a few things, and you must complete the steps in a particular sequence.

Step 1) Cross the platform and hit the switch

After entering the Mayachin shrine, you will find a massive gap between the two platforms. You can only cross the gap by stepping on the enormous rotating wheel. So wait for it to get in the perfect spot and jump on it.

On the other, you will find several things. First, you need to step on the switch on the left side to reveal a target.

Step 2) Set up the actuator

Now you must grab the stake and pole on your left side to set up the actuator. Firstly, hold the stake and place it horizontally in the actuator. Then grab the pole and stick it to the end of the stake.

It will look like a very long pole which we’ll need to hit the ball. Doing this will allow you to use the actuator for the next step of the Mayachin Shrine puzzle.

Step 3) Target the board

Rush back on the elevated platform with the big buttons and stand by the crystal. Wait for the rolling ball to touch the second-to-last white tile and hit the crystal.

This will allow you to hit your target with the actuator pole, and a door will unlock on the left side of the platform. This will also reveal another target on the right side of the large room.

Step 4) Reposition the hanging panel

You can see the hanging panel in front of the target in a vertical position. This stops the ball from hitting the target. Get to this panel and find the stake behind it. Pick it up with Ultrahand and stick it to the ceiling.

Now grab the hanging panel with Ultrahand, attach it to the stake to reposition it, and head back toward the large crystal on the elevated platform.

Step 5) Hit the next target board

Let the ball roll to the very edge of the platform and hit the crystal to make the ball hit the board on the right side.

With this, the door on the right side of the pathway will unlock, and you can go inside to loot the rewards of the Mayachin puzzle solution in Zelda: TOTK.

The rewards include the Energizing Elixir, and you should move toward the exit point of the shrine to get yourself the Light of Blessing.