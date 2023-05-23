Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Rotsumamu Shrine Walkthrough

Gerudo Highlands is one of the important Shrine locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where 6 shrines are located out of the total 152.

Rotsumamu Shrine is also a Gerudo Highland Shrine that contains the ‘A Balanced Plan’ puzzle which can be solved using two abilities i.e. the Ascend and Ultrahand.

This shrine should not be missed due to its accessible location and easy puzzle that can be solved just by balancing two levers.

The rewards for completing the Rotsumamu Shrine include the Large Zonaite and the Light of Blessing and to acquire these, players must know the exact coordinates and location of this shrine.

Where to find the Rotsumamu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Rotsumamu Shrine is located in the Gerudo Highlands just south of the Vatorsa Snowfield at the coordinates x-axis -3414, y-axis -1357, and z-axis 0335.

This shrine is located right next to a deep abyss in Gerudo Highlands at the point marked on the map below.

How to solve the Rotsumamu Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The ‘A Balanced Plan’ puzzle solution can be found by following four simple steps. As the name suggests, the shrine consists of two levers that the players need to balance to get to a chest and then the altar room.

Step 1) Go to the upper level

After entering the Rotsumamu Shrine, you will notice a lever first that you can simply walk on to get to the other side.

Once you are on the other side, you will find another lever. You need to put some weight on one end of the lever to bring it down.

Grab the barrel lying nearby and attach it to the higher end of the lever using Ultrahand. Once, the higher end of the lever is down, you can walk on it to reach the upper level of the room.

Step 2) Get the chest

Now, you will find another lever with a metal cube and slab lying nearby. Behind the lever, you will see a platform with stairs that lead to a chest.

Grab the slab lying nearby and attach it to the higher end of the lever in such a way that the gap between the lever end and the chest platform is bridged by the slab.

Now, simply go to the platform, climb the stairs, and acquire the chest that provides you with the Large Zonaite as a reward.

Step 3) Go up to the room with the altar

The next step of the Rotsumamu Shrine puzzle is to go up to the room that has the ending altar but this room is located on a higher level.

Paraglide back to the lever and look at its lower end which has three cubes on it. Above this end is the entrance to the altar room. Equip Ultrahand and grab the slab again that you used to get to the chest.

Place this slab on the lower end of the lever on top of the cubes in such a way that a steep slope is created between the lever and the upper room.

Now, grab the cube from where you found the slab first and attach it to one end of the slab as shown in the picture.

Ascend through the cube and into the higher room.

Step 4) Examine the altar

Enter the higher room and you will find the ending altar with the glowing green sigil here. Interact with the altar for the Light of Blessing and mark the Rotsumamu Shrine as complete in Tears of the Kingdom.