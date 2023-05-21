Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kyokugon Shrine Walkthrough

Whether you are venturing across the vast plains of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Surface, or gliding across the Sky, you are bound to come across a Shrine or two.

If not, then do not worry, because there are 152 different Shrines scattered across the lands of Zelda: TotK for you to find. You will have to find all Shrine locations in the game if you are looking to spice up your gameplay with exciting rewards.

However, with many rewards also come many puzzles that you must solve first. Each Shrine in Zelda has a different puzzle that leaves you scratching your head. One such Shrine is the Kyokugon Shrine.

However, before we begin to solve that puzzle, we must first learn where to find the Kyokugon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Kyokugon Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Kyokugon Shrine (Alignment of the Circles) is located fairly in the central parts of the Surface world – specifically, in the southern parts of the Hyrule Field Region.

The coordinates for the specific location of the Kyokugon Shrine are as follows in Tears of the Kingdom:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

X : -0710

: -0710 Y : -1550

: -1550 Z: 0006

Whilst in this region, you must first make your way over to the southern part of the Hyrule Field’s Great Plateau. Beneath that, you can find a cave located not far along from the Addison and the Hyrule Restoration Platform.

This particular cave is known as the Great Plateau Foothill Cave, which holds the Kyokugon Shrine in the depths of it. The specific coordinates of the entrance to this cave are as follows:

X : -0831

: -0831 Y : -1488

: -1488 Z: 0027

Upon arriving at the entrance, you will find that it is blocked by a few layers of red rocks. You can destroy them either by throwing Rock Hammers or Bomb Plants at these rocks to gain access to the entrance.

Once you head into the newly accessed cavern, you find two Horriblins scouring around, among other things. You can hit them with your arrows first before closing in to finish them off.

Explore the cavern a bit more and you will find that there are two separate branches blocked by rocks as well. One will be blocked by grey/black rocks, while the other is blocked by blue walls.

The grey one is the main area we are concerned with. That still, it is still better to break the blue rocks first and defeat the Bubbulfrog it holds first. With that out of the way, we can now start breaking the grey rocks.

Note that these walls are tough compared to the red ones, but we will cut through the layers in the same manner nonetheless. Once you open up the area behind the grey rocks, you will find yourself in a completely new cavern, except this one contains a huge Kyokugon Shrine within.

How to solve the Kyokugon Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

Upon entering the Kyokugon Shrine, you will be faced with the Alignment of the Circles puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom.

Inside the large area that the large area of the Kyokugon Shrine, you will see a lot of circles. The circles at the center of the floor are shaped in a diamond pattern. You will find two more circles on platforms located laterally on either side to the north of the room.

The platforms below this one hold two more circles, and there are two more to the south of them at the ground level, making a total of ten circles. If you look at the roof though, you can only see four different green circles.

However, each of the circles on the roof corresponds to one circle on the bottom. That means that there are four circles on the ground that are especially worth noting.

For the purpose of understanding the key to the puzzle, we can divide the circles on the ground into four different parts – the center, the top, the middle, and the bottom.

The circles on the roof correspond to the following circles on the ground.

Top left

Middle Right

Central Right

Bottom Left

Just ahead of the first set of stars are four balls (two on each side). The Kyokugon Shrine puzzle’s solution lies in placing one ball in each of the aforementioned circles, i.e. the ones at the bottom corresponding to the green ones at the top.

Doing so will open the door at the far end of the room. Head through that room and you will find yourself in another, smaller area with another brand new puzzle – although this one is much simpler.

Right before the path to the altar starts, you will find a set of distinct colored tiles branching from one end of the room to the other. However, one tile is out of place on the left side of the room. To solve this puzzle, you must pick up the tile using Ultrahand and place it anywhere you like.

A port will be revealed underneath. Next, pick up the ball on the right side of the room using Ultrahand and place it into the port. This will render the puzzle solved and open up the gate to the room on your right.

Inside this room is a treasure chest that contains a Hearty Elixir Bottle. After you grab that, you can also interact with the altar at the center of the former room to obtain a Light of Blessing.