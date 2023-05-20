Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayahisik Shrine Walkthrough

Mayahisik Shrine is one of the hundreds of Shrines scattered all over the map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

They return from the first game, Breath of the Wild, as mini puzzles that you can solve to unlock a fast travel point and unique rewards.

Where to find the Mayahisik Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: 3745, -2084, 0209

Mayahisik Shrine is one of Rauru’s Blessing Trials. These trials are perhaps the easiest to complete the Tears of the Kingdom due to them not having any puzzle-solving requirements.

You will find this Shrine of Light in the Retsam Forest Cave. It is part of the Hateno Village Research Lab quest where you acquire Sensor abilities and using them you arrive at the Retsam Forest Cave.

Make your way northwest of the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab to find this location marked on the Zelda map.

How to complete the Mayahisik Shrine in Zelda: TotK

As you enter the location marked on the Zelda m, you must make your way toward the large cliff ahead.

Use your Hammer to break the stone blocking the path into the Retsam Forest Cave (East Necluda) below.

Now simply walk up to the Shrine on the right of the cave and get the Magic Scepter from the chest near the platform.

Next, simply head up the stairs to complete the Mayahisik Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.