Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gikaku Shrine Walkthrough

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Gikaku Shrine is one of the Sky region shrines. You will not find many shrines in this region, so all shrines here are unique. To enter this shrine, the first task that you need to do is to find it. Once you find the shrine, the process of opening it will start.

You don’t have to worry; we will help you locate and open the Gikaku shrine in Zelda TotK.

Where to find Gikaku Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Gikaku Shrine is one of the shrines in the Sky region of Zelda: TotK. It is located above the Akkala region. Getting to the shrine itself is a task. To get to the shrine, use the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in Akkala Highlands on Ulri Mountain.

Use the tower to launch yourself into the Sokkala Sky Archipelago. You can immediately notice two circular sky islands next to you during your descent. Glide to them. This island has a lot of Zoanic devices here that you can use to create a hoverboard.

Attach four fans and as many batteries as possible to the hoverboard, and attach a steering wheel when ready. You need to head northeast towards the Sky Mine to get to Gikaku Shrine in Zelda TotK. You are heading from the white dot to the red dot.

The batteries you get here are not enough for the journey, so you can use your power to cover the distance or get as high as possible to glide the rest of the way.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The coordinates you are going for are 4505, 2167, and 1155.

How to open Gikaku Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Being a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, the shrine requires you to bring a crystal to the shrine if you want to unlock it. Let us look at how to solve the Gikaku Shrine puzzle.

As soon as you interact with the Gikaku Shrine, the beam is emitted, directing you to the crystal you need to unlock it. The crystal is directly above the shrine island, so you must go up. Turn around and head to the right arm of the island to interact with the Zoanic console.

This will activate a launchpad near the center of the island in Zelda TotK. Look up, and check the closest island to you.

Change launcher direction

If the launchpad is not launching you to the island next to you above, use the large contraception in the center of the island to turn the launcher and set it to launch you in the direction you want to go. Get on it and glide to the next.

There is an enemy construct on a floating platform next to the island. Kill it, and then check up above for your next destination. Again, you can rotate the launcher if it is not aligned.

On the third island, you can look around for a floating rock like structure. That is where you need to go. However, the direct path to this structure is somewhat interrupted by another floating platform. You need to move it before launching yourself in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. There are two ways to do this.

Do it manually, or launch one of the large stone blocks on the island before you go yourself. These blocks will hit the platform, forcing it out of your path. As practiced, launch yourself and glide to the final island with all the crystals on it.

The only crystal that is free for pick up is the crystal you need. You might remember that the crystal was directly above the shrine entrance itself. Drop the crystal down to the island with the shrine entrance and jump down, safely gliding your way to the Gikaku shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Now, pick up the crystal and take it to the shrine to open a path. The way inside is straight, with a chest for you and the final shrine altar.