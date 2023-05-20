Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Zakusu Shrine Walkthrough

The Zakusu Shrine is arguably one of the most unique Shrines to be completed in the Kingdom of Hyrule.

Most Shrines excluding the ones a part of the Rauru’s Blessing trial have their own puzzles and challenges linked to them that lead to the completion of the Shrine. However, that’s not the case with the Zakusu Shrine.

In fact, you must complete the High Spring and Light Rings side quest which is a challenge quest where you must Shield Surf to summon the Shrine while making sure that you finish the quest within the given time.

To help you complete the High Spring and Light Rings side quest and the Zakusu Shrine, we have prepared the following Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zakusu Shrine guide for you.

Where to find the Zakusu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: 3846, -1307, 0539

You will start the search for the Zakusu Shrine at Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. Here you will glide over to the Island ahead. Drop down to the location marked on the map above and start the High Spring and Light Rings side quest.

As you drop onto the platform, you must collect the Sled Shield on the left as it is obligatory equipment to have during the Surf Challenge.

After collecting the Sled Shield, To Shield Surf, simply run, jump, and press ZL and A. This will help you take out your shield and do a flip on the Sled Shield.

As you start your Shield Surf, you must make your way through all the Rings to summon the Zakusu Shrine. However, the difficult part is reaching the first Ring as it usually disappears due to its time limit.

After completing the Shield Surf challenge, you will end the High Spring and Light Rings side quest and summon the Zakusu Shrine to interact with.

How to complete the Zakusu Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Zakusu Shrine is a Proven Ground: Ascension and possesses a lot of familiar glimpses of the memories you had from Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

You will start the challenge with a minimum set of clothes, no shield, and will simply be equipped with a Bow. Throughout the trial, you must use your Bow to one-shot kill the Constructs surrounding the area.

Once you have cleared the ground level, use the Rockets behind the red laser using your Ultrahand ability to reach the platform above and kill the Constructs there as well. Repeat the process till you reach the final level above.

There is an Air Balloon to which you can attach the candle to and float your way to the Door above which is blocked by a flamethrowing Construct.

This will be your final Construct of the area and dodging its Flames will grant you Flurry Rush that kills it on the spot thus unlocking the gate to the Shrine and completing the Zakusu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.