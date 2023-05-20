Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gemimik Shrine Walkthrough

The Gemimik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a must-visit shrine due to its location and ease level. This shrine is not challenging to find having the easiest of shrine locations and it also contains a very simple puzzle.

Strengthening the Ultrahand ability, the Turbine Power puzzle in Gemimik Shrine requires the players to build a turbine and then use it to unlock the door to the ending altar.

To reach this shrine and solve its puzzle, players must know its exact location.

Where to find the Gemimik Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Gemimik Shrine is one of the five Deep Akkala Shrines located near the East Akkala Stable in the mid of the Rist peninsula found at the extreme right of the map as marked on the image below.

The Gemimik Shrine has the exact coordinates of (4521, 2126, 0001) and can be reached by either moving southeast from the East Akkala Stable or gliding down from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower that is near this shrine.

How to solve the Gemimik Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Gemimik Shrine puzzle solution is rather easy as you just have to build a fan and then ride its current to paraglide upwards. You also have to unlock a room using the said fan so let us get into the step-by-step walkthrough of the Gemimik Shrine.

Build the fan

When you enter the Gemimik Shrine, you will see fan blades to your right that you need to pick up using Ultrahand and make a working fan with them.

After picking the fan blades up, locate a yellow rotor present nearby and place the fan blades on it to make a complete fan.

Turn on the fan

You will notice that the fan has not turned on after putting the blades on the rotor because electricity is not reaching the fan.

In this same room, you will notice that there is a gap between the electric supply from the powerhouse to the fan. This can be bridged by taking a ledge present on the side and putting it into the gap so that electricity can flow smoothly without any gap in the line.

As soon as you put the ledge into the gap, the fan you made earlier will turn on and start spinning.

Get the chest from the ledge

After the fan has been turned on, take the stairs and jump onto the fan to use its air current to let you paraglide above.

Locate a ledge on the top right corner of the room where a chest will be waiting for you. Open the chest to expose its reward. It will contain a Mighty Zonaite Shield that is very durable and has a Base Defense of 50.

Get the flame thrower

Now, you need to go to the opposite corner of the room, pick up a flame thrower from there, and bring it down.

This can be done by jumping down from the current ledge onto the fan which will again provide an upward thrust due to the air and then you can paraglide to the left.

After getting on the ledge, grab the flame thrower and throw it down into the room with the fan.

Light the pillars around the fan

As you might have noticed earlier, there are eight pillars surrounding the fan. These pillars are actually torches and you need to light all of them up as it is the last piece of the puzzle.

This can be done by dropping down from the left ledge, picking up the flame thrower, and then attaching it to the fan you built earlier. As the fan spins in circles, the flame thrower will also light all the eight pillars surrounding the fan and this will unlock a room.

Examine the altar

Once the room has been unlocked, head inside to interact with the altar and complete the Gemimik Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.