Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sibajitak Shrine Walkthrough

The Sibajitak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is in the Eldin Mountain region. In Zelda TotK, all shrines are in the Sky or Surface region. This shrine is on the surface region and has a puzzle for you to solve.

This guide will help you find the shrine and solve its puzzle to get the rewards.

Where to find the Sibajitak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Sibajitak Shrine can be found in the northeast corner of the map. To get to this location, travel east to the Eldin Mountains. When you reach the Eldin’s Flank, travel a bit south, and you can find this shrine.

You can also go to Death Mountain Chasm and travel directly north. It is located at 2398, 3269, and 0402 coordinates.

How to solve the Sibajitak Shrine Puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdm

The Sibajitak Shrine Puzzle solution requires a good bit of timing. You can also follow the following steps to solve this puzzle;

Upon entering the shrine, you encounter a rotating pillar. This pillar is not one piece but three misaligned pieces, one on top of another. The reward chest is present in the middle part of the pillar.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Use the Recall ability to align the first two pieces in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. When they’re aligned, go underneath the platform that is sticking out. Use Ascend ability to travel through the two parts of the pillar. You will find the reward chest with the Strong Zonaite Sword in Zelda TotK here.

Now go underneath the platform sticking out from the top part of the pillar, and use ascend. Now use recall on the top part to align it perfectly. Jump back down and open Link’s glider as you go down.

After this, stand underneath the Platform again and use the ascend ability to travel to the top. Time your jump to the last platform and interact with the altar to receive your Light of Blessing crystal for completing the Sibajitak shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.