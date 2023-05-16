In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, reaching YunoboCo HQ is the first objective of the Yunobo of Goron City main story quest. It starts during the quest Regional Phenomena. The quest involves six objectives, starting from finding Yunobo, fighting him, and ending after some battles with a few more bosses.

The Goron Champion Daruk’s Grandson Yunobo has returned in Tears of the Kingdom but with an entirely different personality. Now he is nothing like the meek and submissive boy Link met while pursuing the Divine Beast Vah Rudania.

How to get to YunoboCo HQ in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

When you reach the middle of Goron City, look for the elder Goron Bludo and start a chat with him. The quest begins as soon as you both finish talking. Now, it is time to find YunoboCo HQ and bring the mad Goron boy to his senses.

Follow the yellow quest marker on your map and start walking to the north from the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. We recommend activating this tower beforehand to see the main road leading to the YunoboCo HQ in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Keep heading up the cliffside areas until reaching the flat mountain surface. You can see a tower-like structure from the dead-end with a large opening. That is your destination, the YunoboCo Headquarters in Zelda TotK. Deploy your paraglider and let the air currents take you to the HQ entrance.

It is worth noting that the inside area of the YunoboCo storage/cave is extremely hot, having literal flaming air that can quickly burn your flesh and heart. For this reason, you must buy the Flamebreaker Armor and equip it before entering the storage.

You can buy this set from the equipment shop by going west from your current position. Be ready to lose 700 Rupees from your Rupee stock.

Before entering the HQ, you will meet the little Goron guardians, Slergo and Offrak, in Tears of the Kingdom. They will let you pass after listening to their rants about how their president Yunobo changed so much.

After that, a cutscene appears, followed by the boss fight against Yunobo in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.