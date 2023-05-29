Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Otak Shrine Walkthrough

Otak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the hidden cave shrines. Among all Shrines, Otak requires you to find additional resources and fight multiple enemies. The Trial inside the Shrine requires you to kill 6 Constructs, and only after killing them will you be able to claim the Light of Blessing.

You will have to find the Shrine first, and as mentioned above, it is hidden in the cave, and large Ice Crystals also block the cave. The guide below will tell you where and how to find Otak Shrine in Zelda TotK.

Where to find Otak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Otak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is in the map’s northwestern corner (Left side) in the Hebra Region.

The first step to finding the Otak Shrine is discovering the Icefall Foothills Cave entrance. Icefall Foothills Cave entrance can be located on the West side of Icefall Foothills (-4428, 3767, 0225).

Before you do anything, collect some weapons and items that can fire since we will be melting a large amount of Ice.

Once you head West from the Icefall Foothills, you will see a vast Ice block blocking something in the wall. You can melt the ice using fire fruits, and the moment you completely melt the ice, you will see several small ice blocks in the shape of a crystal.

You have to go left behind the crystal, and you will find the wall with ice blocking, melt down the ice and get inside. There will be an icy platform you can melt using Fire Fruits or jumping on several times.

Below this platform, there will be 3x Bokoblins waiting for you. You have to defeat them, and once you do so, look to the eastern side of the room, and you will find a block of ice blocking yet another opening to the next room. This time, you will find the Otak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in the other room.

How to complete Otak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Upon entering the Otak Shrine, all your equipment will be taken away. The Shrine trial requires you to complete it without using any outside equipment. However, you can use all the equipment found inside the Shrine, and you can also use your abilities.

To complete the Otak Shrine in Zelda TotK, you must beat all the Constructs in the Shrine to open the door. You can also use the small wooden gallons with Ultrahand and drop it on the Construct; doing so will kill the Construct.

You will receive a Wooden Bow, 10x arrow, and a swinging bat. The strategy is simple, you defeat one Construct, retrieve its weapon and use it to kill the other Constructs. You can also fuse the weapons to create more potent weapons. Killing all the Constructs is the main Trial; if you target them individually, you will surely succeed.

You have to defeat all 6 of them, and once you manage to kill them without dying, the door to the chest and the Light of Blessing will open. You will get all your equipment back after completing the Otak shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.