Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Nachoyah Shrine Solution

After unlocking the Closed Door of the Temple of Time, you must explore the entire stone temple thoroughly till the point where you encounter Raura once again who then assigns you a task to find the fourth Nachoyah Shrine to unlock the door behind the Angel Statue in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

However, similar to the other three Shrines, the Nachoyah shrine requires you to solve a puzzle. This is where our guide comes to your aid as today, we will be helping you complete the Nachoyah shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Nachoyah Shrine location in Tears of the Kingdom

As you approach the Angel Statue inside the Temple of Time, you will find a locked door. This is where you will interact with Raura and take part in locating the Nachoyah Shrine and completing the puzzle it offers.

However, this time when searching for the Shrines, you do not have to worry about finding the exact coordinates to the Shrine.

This is because Raura offers you fast traveling and marks the exact location on the Zelda map as shown below where you will find the fourth Shrine Nachoyah in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Simply open the Zelda map and fast-travel to your spawn area. This will be the spot where you initially started your gameplay which is the awakening of Link. There are two moving waterwheels on the left side of the wall from where you spawn.

You will be using your Ascend ability to hop on to the top of the left Waterwheel. Soon after landing on the top, you must use the Recall ability to jump into the tunnel behind the waterwheel while spinning the wheel in the process. Simply follow the route inside the tunnel that leads you straight to the Nachoyah Shrine.

How to solve the Nachoyah Shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom

The Nachoyah Shrine has a puzzle that you need to solve in Tears of the Kingdom. To complete this objective, you must use the Recall ability after jumping onto the raft to flow it backward.

Repeat the same process with the other Raft and reach the top. Additionally, you can cast the Recall ability on the waterwheel to reach the chest left (bonus loot).

As you approach the gate, you will find two large watch hands at the entrance. To make your way through the gate, you must wait till both the hands of the watch overlap.

This is when you can use your Recall ability to rewind the two hands together. Doing so will keep the gate from closing and you will have enough time to go through the gate.

This will complete the Nachoyah Shrine puzzle and you can now return to the Temple of Time and access the door behind the Angel Statue.