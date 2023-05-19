Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tauyosipun Shrine Walkthrough

Tauyosipun Shrine (Forward or Backward?) is one of the most complex Shrines to complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Like all Shrines, it also has a unique puzzle linked to it. However, what makes it stand out from the rest is that you will mostly be using your Recall ability; as the name suggests, to turn the clock backward to a specific point to complete its puzzles.

Here’s how you can solve the Tauyosipun Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Tauyosipun Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: -4543, 2883, 0262

The Tauyosipun Shrine (Forward or Backward?) is found at the surface near the northwestern part of the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. You can take the western route from the Hebra West Summit to reach the marked location.

How to solve the Tauyosipun Shrine in Zelda: TotK

As you enter the Shrine, you will soon come across a large platform will several balls running down it. Hop onto the platform above and use your Recall ability to rewind the clock till the Balls go back to their default position.

Head up the platform and find a wheel ahead. Use Recall to rewind the wheel till it drops the Tauyosipun Shrine chest.

Loot the chest and move to the right part of the area and up the stairs. This is where you will take part in the puzzle.

Puzzle 1

Atop the stairs, you will find a ball on the left with a button on its right. Stand on the button and use your Ultrahand ability to grab the ball on the left and place it on the platform with the running balls.

Now Use your Recall ability to move the ball backward and drop it on the platform below. This will open the door next to the stairs that lead to the next area.

Puzzle 2

As you enter the next area, you will find another ball being dropped from the platform. Simple use Recall to rewind it between the two platforms and drop it atop the hole below to open the door in front.

Puzzle 3

Enter the last area and find a ball on the right. Use Ultrahand to grab the ball and place it into the floating cup on the right.

Using Recall, Rewind the ball to the grilled platform at the center and unlock the door on the left. Head inside through the last door and interact with the Shrine to complete the Tauyosipun Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.