Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Rakashog Shrine Walkthrough

It is time to play with lights because the Rakshog Shrine in the East Gerudo Sky Archipelago region will make you reflect lights in more than one way. The Rakashog Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of many Shrines in the game and this guide will thoroughly cover every aspect of how you can unlock it.

Where to find the Rakashog Shrine in Zelda: TotK

It is time to take a trip to the sky because the Rakashog Shrine is located on a sky island in the East Gerudo Sky Archipelago region.

If you want the exact coordinates of the Rakashog Shrine then the Shrine is located at -1715, -2119, 1149.

Getting to sky island will require you to use the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower (second image above) located in the Gerudo Canyon in the Gerudo Highlands Region at the following coordinates: -2438, -2182, 1370.

Launch yourself into the sky using the Skyview Tower and from there face towards the East and you will see the island at a distance but close enough that you can easily glide towards it using your Paraglider.

It is a relatively small sky island and you should be able to get a clear view of the Rakashog Shrine as soon as you land.

How to solve the Rakashog Shrine in Zelda TotK

The Rakashog Shrine requires you to solve the A Reflective Device Puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom.

We are all familiar with the simple law of reflection but if you are lacking then the Rakashog Shrine is going to jog your memory. As soon as you enter the Shrine, you will see a wide beam of light coming from above.

Just beyond it is a locked gate and a glowing yellow stone above it. The glowing stone will serve as the activation panel throughout the shrine. Right next to the gate will be a small reflective device.

Pick it up using your Ultrahand ability and bring it under the beam of light. It will immediately start reflecting a small more concentrated beam of light. Turn the device in such a way that it reflects light onto the giant glowing yellow activation stone above the gate.

As soon as the light hits it, it will take a few seconds and will turn green, unlocking the gate. Beyond the gate will be another room with another locked gate. This time the beam of light will be on the other side of the iron grill.

You will see another reflective light towards the left of the gate with a small window in the grill right above it. Pick the reflective device and pass it through the small window all the way to the other side of the gate.

Hold it high under the beam of light and face it toward the right wall because that is where the activation stone is. Hold it for a few seconds and the gate will unlock.

Place the reflector under the light in such a way that it reflects light all the way across the hall onto another reflector.

Now go to the next room, pick up the reflector, and face it towards the activation stone that can be found in the gap in the floor, at the back of the room.

Make sure to stand close to it because it is a lift and as soon as it is activated, it will take you to the upper level of the shrine. Hold on to the reflector this whole time. Once you reach the upper level, attach the reflector to the top of the block towards your right.

Now pick up the block and take it to the room right in front of the lift you came up from. Be mindful that there will be two enemies inside that room. You can easily take care of them.

Once you are done, you have to place the block under the beam of light and make it face towards the previous room you came in from.

Now go back to the first room and pick up the reflector next to the gate and reflect the light towards the activation stone above the gate. Once the gate is unlocked, you can open the chest inside and get yourself a Large Zonai Charge.

Now go back to the second room, with the block. You can push the block aside and place a reflector under the light. Face it towards the top left corner of the room.

Now place another reflector at the end of the reflected light and make a V-shaped reflection to activate the gate in the adjacent room.

Once it is activated, the gate will open up, allowing you to unlock the Rakashog Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.