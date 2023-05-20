Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tajikats Shrine Walkthrough

The Tajikats Shrine is yet another one of the many Shrine locations that you can look to complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for rewards.

Here is how to unlock a new fast-travel point by solving its puzzle.

Where to find the Tajikats Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Coordinates: 0343, -1009, 0016

The Tajikats Shrine (Building with Logs) can be found in the Hyrule Fields region close to the eastern border of the Whistling Hill by the Hylia River. You can reach the location by traveling near the edge of Whistling Hill on the Zelda map.

How to complete the Tajikats Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Tajikats Shrine is one of the easiest shrines to complete. The entire Shrines is dedicated to Building and placing logs over the gap between each platform to create a bridge you can cross and reach the next area. Here’s how to solve Tajikats Shrine in Zelda: TotK.

Puzzle 1

As you enter the Shrine, you will find a single log piece resting next to the entrance. Using Ultrahand, pick the log and position it vertically to place it on the wall in front.

Use the log to climb to the upper level of the shrine. You will come across more Logs on the right after reaching the upper level. Grab them and place them between the gaps leading you to the platform above.

Puzzle 2

After you make your way above to the platforms, you will come across gaps between each platform filled with water.

Fill the gap by creating a bridge with the logs and cross the bridge to the next level. You can do that by attaching the logs on the left and forming a massive bridge to place between the gap.

Puzzle 3

There are four logs on the next platform. Attach each one of them to create a massive bridge which you can cross to reach the final area before the Shrine with more logs and 2x fans found on it.

Simply Attach the two logs parallel to each other and attach the two fans on its end to create a boat.

Place the boat onto the water and hit the fans from its outer to start it. Sail it to the Shrine on the left, then make your way to the center and interact with the Shrine to complete the Tajikats Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.