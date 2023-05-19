Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mogawak Shrine Walkthrough

The Mogawak Shrine found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tests your puzzle-solving skills to the highest level. You must complete several steps to obtain this location’s treasure and the Light of Blessing.

All Shrines in the game allow you to grow in several aspects, improving your combat potential. So, here is how you can complete the Mogawak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Mogawak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can find the Mogawak Shrine after reaching the Lanayru Great Spring region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You need to move north from the Great Zora Bridge to reach the Zora’s Domain. The coordinates are 3277, 0412, 0137 if you want to track the Shrine on your map.

You just have to go down the Zora’s Domain walkway to find the Mogawak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Mogawak Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

You are required to put in some effort to find the Mogawak Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once you are inside the shrine, run down the stairs and complete the following steps.

Step 1) Restart the turbine

Start solving the puzzle by grabbing the white box placed near the stairs. You can use Ultrahand to grab the box and move up the stairs. You need to rotate the box and place it in the marked location.

You can also see a flat piece lying inside the water. Grab that piece and place it on top of the turbine after rotating it in the right direction.

Start the turbine using ultrahand and wait for the box to get filled.

Step 2) Adjust the sequence of the balls

You are now required to grab the box and move down the stairs toward the small water portion area that contains a locked door. Use your Ultrahand ability to move the orange balls in the water.

Swim your way toward the locked door and correct the sequence of the balls. Then grab the box and place it on the small platform.

This will activate a particular sequence, and the door will unlock, leading you toward the treasure chest. Inside the chest, you will find Opal, a valuable item that provides you with great attack power.

Step 3) Activate the lift

Swim toward the outside now and grab the white box with your ultrahand ability. Look on the left side and move up toward the small elevator. You must get on the elevator and place the white container on the platform found next to the elevator.

This will activate the lift, and you can reach the upper area of the shrine. Interact with Sigil to acquire the Light of the Blessing and exit the shrine to complete the Mogawak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.