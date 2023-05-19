Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayausiy Shrine Walkthrough

All shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have something useful to teach the players and the Mayausiy Shrine is no exception.

With the Building Blocks Puzzle, the Mayausiy Shrine in the Forgotten Temple teaches players how to stack blocks of different shapes to solve them and open locked doors.

This shrine is not to be missed as players do not have to go out of their way to unlock it as a fast travel point. They get to this shrine’s location while playing through a quest line.

The Mayausiy Shrine puzzle is one of the easiest puzzles to solve. However, getting to the shrine is another story. The way to the shrine can be a bit confusing but our guide has made it easier.

Where to find the Mayausiy Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Mayausiy Shrine is located in the Forgotten Temple of western Hyrule of Tears of the Kingdom at the exact coordinates (-1165, 2602, -0083) marked on the map below.

Reaching this shrine can be a bit confusing as you have to pass the Tanagar Canyon near the Tabantha Hills and then make your way down to the temple that contains this shrine by paragliding.

You will have to visit the Forgotten Temple during the Imp and the Geoglyphs quest so you can easily unlock this shrine during that point of the play through.

How to solve the Mayausiy Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

When you enter the Mayausiy Shrine in Zelda: TotK, the Building Blocks puzzle begins. It is very easy to solve as you just have to position the blocks correctly and that’s it.

Unlock the door

After entering the Mayausiy Shrine, you will see L shaped block to your right and you have to position them in such a way that they fit each other.

So what you have to do here is to grab the block using the Ultrahand, rotate them, and place them as if they are puzzle pieces falling into place to create a bigger block as shown in the picture below.

Once the blocks are in place, the door behind them will be unlocked and you can enter it to go to the next room.

Position the 1st block

Take down the enemy found in this room to continue heading up the stairs to move on to the next puzzle step in which you again have to position the blocks in such a way that a bigger block is formed.

To do that, first, take a Z-shaped block from the right and place it on top of the central stack as shown in the picture below.

Position the 2nd block

Then take the other Z-shaped block piece from the side and place it onto the stack as shown in the image below.

Position the last block

Now, take the last L-shaped block and fit it into the stack to create a bigger complete block that will once again unlock the door behind.

Interact with the sigil

Go inside the door and interact with the green sigil on the altar to obtain the Light of Blessing and end the Mayausiy Shrine puzzle.