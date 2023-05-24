Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom Ninjis Shrine Walkthrough

The Ninjis Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of all shrines present on the map of Hyrule. This shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, meaning there are no puzzles inside the temple. Reaching this shrine is a puzzle in itself. However, this shrine can only be unlocked once you have unlocked Korok Forest and cleansed the Great Deku Tree. This will allow you to speak with the Koroks in the area.

Zelda TotK Ninjis Shrine location

The Ninjis shrine is on the surface south of the Korok Forest. It is to the east of Lake Sarja. You can find it at the following coordinates: 0352, 1900, and 0178.

How to reach the Ninjis Shrine in Zelda: TotK

To reach the Ninjis shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you need to talk to Maca. You will find Maca close to the Outskirts of Deku tree. From here, the Ninjis shrine quest “Maca’s Special Place” begins. As the quest starts, a new point of interest will appear on the map.

This is the location of the shrine. To reach the Ninjis shrine location, you should fast-travel to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower as it will be the nearest to your current location.

Launch Link in the air and open his glider. Now start gliding South towards the location. It is present in the Lost Woods, so it will be difficult to see. However, its green glow can be easily seen through the thick clouds.

Land near the Ninjis shrine in Zelda TotK and unlock it. This will complete the shrine quest “Maca’s Special Place.” Upon entering the shrine, the reward chest containing the Mighty Construct Bow will await you. Go to the final altar and interact with it to collect your Light of Blessing crystal.