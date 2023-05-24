Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Tenbez Shrine (North Lomei Sky Labyrinth) Walkthrough

One of the shrine locations in Zelda: TotK is North Lomei Sky Labyrinth, on the east side of Hebra Mountain Sky. This place inhibits a shrine named Tenbez Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which is all about the relationship between gravity and the velocity of objects.

In this guide, you will learn how to access the Tenbez shrine in Zelda: TotK and solve the puzzles involved in this shrine.

Where to find the Tenbez Shrine in Zelda: TotK

These coordinates will take you to the shrine: -0970, 3535, 1026

The Tenbez shrine finds its home on the top floor of North Lomei Castle, in North Lomei Sky Labyrinth. Finding this shrine is considerably more mind-melting than actually completing the shrine challenges. You will first have to navigate the North Lomei Labyrinth maze and complete Mayaotaki Shrine before you can proceed to North Lomei Sky Labyrinth.

You can get to the North Lomei Castle from Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. Having reached the tower, stand on the platform to jump high enough. Keep gliding until you reach East Hebra Sky Archipelago. Step on the giant launcher platform to launch yourself further into the air.

Upon reaching the next area, look for a giant floating platform with a fan on top. Pull both of these near you using the Ultrahand ability in Zelda TotK. To complete the structure, you must have at least three more fans, one Steering Stick, and a Big Battery.

Attach one fan on the bottom and three on the backside of the platform. Now climb the platform to attach the steering stick on the front. Finally, attach the big battery in the middle, and take the stick’s control to navigate the following areas.

Keep flying straight until you see the glow of a shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Glide the remaining way to the ground ahead. Use Ascend ability of Link at the end to reach the shrine area above your head.

How to solve the Tenbez Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Upon entering the shrine, you encounter the Gravity and Velocity challenge. This Zelda TotK North Lomei Sky Labyrinth Shrine puzzle solution is not difficult if you know what to do. The initial hall of the shrine introduces you to a giant rock ball, two launchers, and a Zonai device in the middle.

The launchers push the ball into the air, but gravity does its thing and pulls it to the floor.

Step 1: Hit the Zonai device

Take a few steps to the device, and hit it with any weapon to change its color from yellow to green. This will create a low-gravity effect, loosening the gravitational force on the objects in the room. The next time the ball is launched from the right launcher, it goes pretty high and touches the target on the left wall, turning it green.

This opens up the barred gate in Zelda TotK above on the right. It is time to go to the left launcher and throw yourself into the upper floor. There is no need to glide or anything else, as the launcher will directly push you to the accurate floor without any effort.

Step 2: Jump From the Upper floor to the chest

Now return to the gate opening from where you just came, and jump to the opposite side to reach the treasure chest in a clove. You will get a Large Zonai Charge in Tears of the Kingdom from here.

Now repeat step 1 to return to the upper floor. In this room, there is another ball and launcher mechanism present. When the ball is nearly launched, hit the Zonai device to create the low-gravity effect. If the ball successfully lands into the cage before it, your way ahead will be opened.

Go through the gate to reach the final room of Tenbez shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Interact with Sigil to get the final reward, i.e., a Light of Blessing.