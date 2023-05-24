Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Usazum Shrine Walkthrough

If you are venturing into the Satori Mountain region, know that you can go out of your way to unlock the Usazum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The shrine will not be straightforward to unlock and will require you to complete a challenge before you can do it.

This guide will walk you through how you can unlock the Usazum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Usazum Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The partially activated Usazum Shrine is located at these exact coordinates: -2138, 0874, 0093. You can find the Usazum Shrine if you go West from Safula Hill or if you are approaching it from the Dalite Forest then it will be right ahead of you towards the North.

How to complete the Usazum Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Since the Usazum Shrine is partially activated in Tears of the Kingdom, you will have to first complete the Satori Mountain Crystal Shrine Quest before you can unlock the Shrine itself.

The Usazum Shrine will ask you to bring it the Shrine Crystal and then it will grant you the Light of Blessing. The Shrine will emit a beam of light, pointing in the direction of the crystal.

The Crystal is inside the Satori Mountain Foothill Cave which is right at the bottom of the Satori Mountain. You can take a 180-degree turn from the shrine and the cave will be right there.

Before you enter the cave, make sure you have everything prepared because you are going to be fighting a Hinox to obtain the crystal. Defeating a Hinox might be a bit tricky but there is a trick to it.

Hinox has a weak spot which is its eyes. Since the Hinox is a humongous creature, the only way you have a chance of hitting its eyes is by using an arrow so better have a lot of them in your arsenal.

Hitting the eye will make the Hinox jump back and sit down to take a breather. The damage done is also substantial. Keep hitting its eyes and run away immediately. Look for an opening and attack again. Rinse and repeat. Soon enough you will take down the Hinox.

The crystal will be tied around its neck and as soon as you take it down, the crystal will fall to the ground. You can pick it up along with the other loot. Take the crystal back to the shrine to activate it.

Once the shrine is activated, you can enter the shrine, grab the Mighty Zonite Spear from the chest and unlock the Usazum Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.