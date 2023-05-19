Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Susuyai Shrine Walkthrough

In the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are many Shrines that help in fast traveling from one part of the map to the other. Most Shrine locations are strategically placed in different parts of the map. Some Shrines are easy to get to and the puzzles inside are also easy to complete but some can be mind-bending to solve. The Susuyai Shrine has an intricate puzzle system that will challenge your thinking pattern.

The Susuyai Shrine is like any other shrine with puzzles. From the Susuyai Shrine, you will receive the Light of Blessing and 5 Arrows. We will now look into how you can get to the Susuyai Shrine and how to solve the Susuyai Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK.

Where to find the Susuyai Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Susuyai Shrine is located in the central Hyrule Field, southwest of the Passeri Greenbelt. Its coordinates are -0785, -0434, 0018.

You can get to the field by starting from the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and taking the road to your left. After a while, you will reach a crossroads.

The road in front will lead to the bridge but you will need to take a left from here and move to the road moving south. This will be a long route.

After you have moved around the hill you will find a field with some Rocks. Of those rocks, one will have swirling lights on top of it. this is the Susuyai Shrine.

You can also go to the shrine using the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and move north. You can take a left on the road in front and then on the crossroad take a right.

Now move on the path and skip the first road moving left. When you reach the next crossroad, take a left and you will find the Susuyai Shrine to your right.

You can also take a right from the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and then take two lefts on the crossroads you find and finally take a right on the third Crossroad. The Susuyai Shrine will be to your right.

How to solve the Susuyai Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Susuyai Shrine Puzzle, A spinning device, is an easy puzzle and you will need to use the Ultrahand ability for the majority of the puzzle. When you enter the Susuyai Shrine, you will find three carts moving left to right. The second cart has a chest on it which consists of 5 Arrows.

Use your Ultrahand ability to pull the cart for the arrows. The wheels on the carts can be stopped by hitting them with a melee weapon but you will have to rest the cart on the wall to prevent it from moving away from you.

Now you can cross the first puzzle and the next puzzle will be in front of you. the next puzzle has a platform moving backwards and you will need to resist its motion and go ahead. This is possible if you take the cart and place it on the reverse platform and hop on top of it.

The cart will take you to a locked door that can be opened by turning the wheel on the right. However, the moment you step away from the wheel, the door will close. There are two things that you can do here to keep the door opened.

One way is to turn the wheel some way and keep the door open. Next, use the Recall ability on the wheel and rewind your action of turning the wheel. This will move the wheel in the other direction and open the door.

The other way is by taking the cart’s wheel and sticking it to the door’s wheel. After hitting the cart’s wheel, the door’s wheel will turn, open the door and keep it open.

Through the door, you will find a set of rails and a platform contraption on the rails. The rails are suspended over a drop and you will need to use the platform to make it through the drop. The platform can be modified to make it move through the drop.

You can stick a cartwheel on the top ring of the platform. Make sure that the wheel is in the hole and the wheel part is pointing downward. If the cartwheel is not in the hole and to the side of the hole, the platform will not make it through.

When the hole has the cartwheel and you have placed it on the rails, hit the cartwheel to make it run and jump on the platform to cross the drop.

After you have crossed the drop, the shrine can now be examined. The shrine’s animation will play and later you will receive the Light of Blessing. The Light of Blessing can be used to trade for slightly more stamina or a Heart container.