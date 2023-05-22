Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Joju-u-u Shrine Walkthrough

In Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Joju-u-u Shrine is one of the many shrines that cover the vast landscape of the game work. Many of them have puzzles to solve after which you’ll get a handy little reward to use on your journey.

The Joju-u-u Shrine is no different where you’ll solve the puzzle, get a reward, and then get the Light of Blessing. The good news is that there will be no enemies at the shrine. So you can go about solving the shrine in peace.

There will be a chest with a special weapon at the end so doing this shrine is very worth it. We shall now look into how you can reach the Joju-u-u Shrine and how to solve its puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Joju-u-u Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Joju-u-u Shrine is located in the Southern regions of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map. It can be found in the West Necluda Region close to the Lakeside Stables.

The precise coordinates for the Joju-u-u Shrines are 1516, -3576, 0142. The location of the shrine on the map is as follows.

The nearest Skyview Tower to the Joju-u-u Shrine is in Rabella Wetlands. From the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, you can head South and you will find a road.

On the road, go West and you will reach the Ebara Forest. Next to the forest is Lake Floria and you can cross the lake using the bridge.

Here, there will be a dense jungle and a cliff in front of you. You will also find the Lakeside Stable here too and a well behind it.

Behind the well is a way you can use to get up. On the top, you will see the Joju-u-u Shrine in front of you.

How to solve the Joju-u-u Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Puzzle of Joju-u-u Shrine is called the Building Bridges. The Joju-u-u Shrine’s puzzle solution is quite simple and there is no risk if you mess up. When you enter the shrine, there will be a bridge to cross over. To your right, there will be another bridge, but it is broken.

Use the Ultrahand Ability and use it to pick up the broken segment from the endpoint. Now connect the bridge segment to the other side either on the dangling segment to complete the bridge. Cross over to find an even longer bridge. There is a ladder to your left which you can see to get down and examine the puzzle further.

This broke bridge is longer than before. Pick up the third or fourth segment from the end and connect it to the dangling segment. This will raise the bridge enough to get across to the ledge in the middle.

When on the ledge, move forward and through the cage, you will find another bridge segment on the ground. Here you don’t have a wall on the other side. There are two solutions here. You can connect the broken bridge to the block and to the stick. OR, you can put the block on the pole, and then Ascend through it to the other side. Either way, you will come to the final bridge section.

Here, the bridge is complete but the chest is on a higher area and the bridge sags there. Use Ultrahand to pick up the bridge segment and attach it to the side of the ledge. Now move on over to the raised part of the bridge, and cross over to the chest to get some Large Zonaite.

Now go to the shrine and examine it to receive the Light of Blessing. This completes the Joju-u-u Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.