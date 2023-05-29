Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Igoshon Shrine Walkthrough

Igoshon Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the Sky Island Shrines. All Shrines in Sky Island are a bit more tricky than the ones on the surface. This Shrine is not a blessing shrine which means that to complete this Shrine you must solve some puzzle.

Igoshon Shrine also known as the Water Orb Shrine requires you to use the Zonai Bubble Creating machines. This shrine is near the Water Temple, and it is highly recommended that this Shrine should be completed before entering the Temple.

You will come across this Shrine during the main story quest Regional Phenomena. Similar devices will be used inside the Water Temple, so it is recommended that you complete this Shrine first.

In the guide below, we have mentioned the exact coordinates of the Shrine and the most straightforward solution available to the whole Igoshon Shrine in Zelda TotK.

Where to find Igoshon Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Igoshon Shrine is in Lanayru Great Spring Sky Region, on Wellspring Island, East of the Water Temple. You can also reach there using the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower (2858, 0582, 0379).

Since you will come across this shrine during the main quest, everything happening in the shrine is related to the Water Temple, one way or the other.

How to solve Igoshon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingddom

Igoshon Shrine has two parts/Puzzles, and the easiest way is to complete them patiently and by understanding the Zonai-charged Bubble machine. The shrine has Zonai Charged Bubble Machine, and the only way to complete the Shrine is by using these machines to your advantage.

Igoshon Shrine’s first puzzle solution

The first puzzle in Igoshon Shrine is to obtain the chest and reach the third platform. To do this, when you enter the Shrine, stand on the platform creating water bubbles. The Zonai Water Bubble will take you straight up to the platform above.

On this platform, on your left, a Zonai Bubble generating machine generates stationary Zonai Bubbles. To a distance ahead, there will be a pillar-dropping chest after every 2 seconds. You must grab the stationary Zonai Bubble and place it under the chest-dropping pillar.

Doing this will catch the chest and bring it to where you are standing. This chest contains a Large Zonai Charge. Afterward, look to your right; another Zonai Bubble will drop from above; use Recall on the Bubble and get inside to reach the above platform.

This will solve the first puzzle and now you should move towards the second puzzle.

Igoshon Shrine second puzzle Solution

When you reach the above platform using Recall, you just have to stand in the middle of the platform, and the Zonai Bubble generating machine on your back will throw a Zonai Bubble that’ll take you to the next platform.

If you see the Zonai Bubble blinking green, it indicates that the Bubble will explode, and you must jump by pressing X. From this platform, you have to go to the next platform higher than the one you are standing on.

To make the bubble fly, you must place the brown block on the edge so the Zonai Bubble generated from behind passes through its center.

Afterward, take the large plate using Ultrahand, make an upward slope, and see whether the Zonai Bubble is going upward. If not, you have to adjust the plate, but if the answer is yes, stand in the Bubble’s path, and it will take you to the next and last platform.

Claim the Light of Blessing and Igoshon Shrine will be completed in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.