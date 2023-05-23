Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Runakit Shrine Walkthrough

The Runakit Shrine is amongst some of those 152 shrines that will present you with multiple challenges in order to complete it in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That being said this particular shrine is not that easy to complete so you will have to figure out how to solve it.

This will not only result in terms of rewards but after discovering them they will be marked on the Hyrule map that you have as well. This way you can use them later for fast travel in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Runakit Shrine is located towards the western side of the Upland Lindor near a giant bolder and is not hard to come by.

Where to find the Runakit Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Runakit Shrine lies on the east side of the Tabantha Frontier in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The closest points to the Runakit Shrine are Upland Lindor and Lindor’s Brow which lie on the west.

Similarly, if you travel north from Mount Rhoam and go to these precise coordinates labeled (-2544, 1170, 0176), then you can reach this Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Runakit Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

The Runakit Shrine features the “Built to Carry” puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom. You will find a large orb hole on the left side and two large ladders on the opposite end of the room.

In short, you will have to find the orb first and then place it in the hole in Tears of the Kingdom.

Get the Orb to other sides

So you can move towards the ladder first and instead of climbing them simply go to the left side of the ladder and use Ascension to get to the upper level. Once there you will find the orb there so simply use the Ultrahand ability to place it on the slide on the left side.

This way the orb will slide to the other side. So you can glide after it to reach that place next. There you will find two cylindrical poles on your right side.

So you will have to use Ultrahand on both of them to attach them on either side of the orb in Totk. Once you have done this you can proceed to use Ultrahand to select this object and place it on the two bar railings on your left side.

Like before, the orb with the poles attached will slide to the lower level so you can follow it by gliding to that area. After that bring the orb to the middle side and detach the left pole from it.

Similarly, bring that pole towards the right side and attach it diagonally to the orb near the second pole forming a “V” shape.

Then you can select one of the rectangular slabs on your left with Ultrahand and attach one side of the pole to that slab.

So all that’s left now is to pick the newly constructed object with the Ultrahand ability and position it carefully on the single bar railing.

This way the orb will be able to slide easily towards the other end in Totk. So leave it there and turn left towards the rectangular slabs you saw earlier. Moreover, if you look towards the wall on the left you will see a chest there as well.

Unlock the Chest

To get that chest you can simply attach all of the rectangular slabs together using Link’s Ultrahand ability to form a large pathway in Zelda: Totk.

For that, you will have to do the tedious work of selecting the slabs one by one and positioning them from the front and back sides to attach the rest.

After you are done you can select the entire thing using Ultrahand again and position it diagonally against the pillar which has the chest on top of it.

Then you can simply run on it to reach the Chest and unlock it. In doing so, you will receive Construct Bow (x5) in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Place the Orb in the hole

So now you can turn your attention to the orb that you left sliding to the other side. To reach that area you can simply jump and glide there. Once you get there you can detach the orb from the poles and select the orb individually using Ultrahand in Totk.

Then you can bring the orb to the upper level and proceed to place it in the hole next. As you do that the door behind will be unlocked for you to access Tears of the Kingdom.

Examine the Green Altar

After entering that room you will find the Green Altar in the center surrounded by large pillars. So, you can approach it and interact with it in Totk.

After examining it, the Runakit Shrine puzzle will be completed, and the shrine will be marked on your map of Hyrule as a fast travel point as well in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.