Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Minetak Shrine Walkthrough 

The Minetak Shrine is one of the 152 shrines which you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine which means there isn’t a puzzle to solve here. However, getting to the shrine area is the challenge itself.

You’ll need to venture through a dark area and navigate a cave area that is filled with various enemies. They’ll attempt to hinder your journey inside. However, these can easily be dealt with.

Read on to find out how to get to the shrine, how to navigate the dark passage, and get the rewards at the end.

Where to find the Minetak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Minetak shrine is located in the Eldin Mountains. You will find it near Deplian Badlands and it can also be found North of the Thyphlo Ruins in the map of the game.

You will see a Bokoblin structure at the entrance of a cave at the coordinates 0393, 3485, and 0068. The cave is covered with the Bokolin style.

How to complete the Minetak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Enter the cave and then drop down from the ledge. Use your paraglider to break your fall and land safely. Now take out a Brightbloom Seed and throw it to illuminate the area. If you don’t have any, there should be a Giant Brightbloom Seed just a few steps ahead on the left wall. And a few regular Brightbloom Seeds directly in front of you.

Now that you can see, take the left path and proceed down the tunnel. There will be more Brightblooms to collect here. Use them to light up the path.

At the end of the tunnel, there will be some enemies here. You can fight them or run past them into a wide room. Here, take the first left where you’ll find different enemies. Again, deal with them as you wish.

From here, take a right and then turn the corner. The area will now be bright enough that you won’t need Brightbloom seeds. Follow the path and then turn left and up the ramp to find the Shrine. Activate it to enter the Shrine where you’ll see the chest in front of you.

You will find a Big Battery inside. Proceed further to activate the shrine and receive the Light of Blessing.