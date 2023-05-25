Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jonsau Shrine Walkthrough

Of all the shrines Zelda: tears of the Kingdom have to offer, Jonsau shrine is the funniest. Using bouncing balls to hit the required targets will never get old. This is another puzzle shrine that wants you to use your basic physics knowledge combined with Link’s new abilities to earn Rauru’s reward.

Jonsau shrine in Zelda TotK can be completed easily, and it offers almost zero challenge. However if you are still struggling, we are here to help you solve its puzzle and find the only treasure chest available in the depths of its ponds.

How to reach Jonsau Shrine in Zelda TotK

Jonsau Shrine is in Lanayru Wetlands, East of the Lookout Landing. The exact location of this shrine is marked on the map, and it is to the South of Mercay Island and North to Lineback Island, near Lanayru archipelago. Jump from the Crenel Peak and glide to the Southeast to reach this area quickly.

The path to Jonsau Shrine is perilous and you will come across a settlement of Black Bokoblins. They hit hard and take down 6-8 hearts in one strike. Bring a lot of health recovery items in addition to some stealth elixirs. This area is marked by a lost Korok who wants to be reunited with his friend.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Jonsau Shrine Deep Force challenge solution

As soon as Link descends into Jonsau shrine, he is greeted by Rauru who presents Link with a physics-based challenge “Deep Force”. The objective of this puzzle is to use bouncy spheres to your advantage.

In the first room, pick up the orange sphere with Ultrahand and submerge it in the pond right beneath the orange targeting point. Let it go and due to the water’s buoyant force, the bouncy sphere will shoot out of the water and hit the orange receptacle, resulting in the opening of the locked door.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Take this sphere with you to the next room. Destroy the ancient soldier construct in your path. Look into the pond to your left to find a treasure chest.

Use Ultrahand to pull it out and open it to obtain a Strong Construct Bow with 11 damage. Once again, dunk this orange sphere in the water, right beneath the receptacle. This will open the path to the next room.

You can see an altar right in front of you but there is no way to reach it. There is a lift in the center of the pond obstructed by a plank. Once again, use the water’s buoyant force to hit the plank with the orange bouncy sphere. This will make the lift descend to the water level.

You can also bring a plank from the previous room and place it in the pond. Climb it and use your Ultrahand to remove the plank. The choices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are limitless.

Grab the orange sphere and place it near the lift. Climb the lift and lift and grab the orange sphere again with Ultrahand ability. Use the down button on D-pad to bring it closer.

Submerge the orange sphere into the pond near the lift and move back, while holding the sphere with Ultrahand. Don’t leave the lift. As soon as the orange sphere is under the lift, let it go. It will hit the lift forcing it to move upwards.

Glide towards the altar room to finish Deep Force challenge in Zelda TotK. Interact with the statue of Rauru and his wife to receive a Light of Blessing for your resourcefulness. This marks the end of the Jonsau shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and its puzzle