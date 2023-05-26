Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Simosiwak Shrine Walkthrough

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Simosiwak is a shrine that you will find on the Great Hyrule Forest Sky. Like all shrine locations in Zelda TotK, this one also offers some challenges to players before granting the final reward. It puts you in a dark environment to test your navigation skills in the game.

This guide will help you find this shrine’s location and solve its puzzles.

Where to find the Simosiwak Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Simosiwak shrine is located on Bravery Island, North Hyrule Sky Archipelago. Getting to the Island is a challenge in itself in the game. The first thing that you need to do is get to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

Get to the tower, look for Bravery Islands below, and then deploy your paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to land there.

The following coordinates will take you to the shrine: 0162, 1972, 0773

Once you land on the Island, find the Steward Construct close to the water and interact with it. Steward informs you about the Dive Ceremony that involves crossing a set of glowing rings by diving from above the sky.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Your goal is to cover all glowing rings without missing a single one. Successfully doing so will cause the Simosiwak shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to appear, ready to be explored. You can take your time, as this trial has no time limit.

The first trial is a practice round, after which you have to clear the real challenge. This second challenge requires you to offer a Zonai Charge to the Steward to proceed. After completing the challenge, you will receive Glide Tights.

The shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will appear when you navigate through all the green rings and finally land in the water pond below.

How to solve the Simosiwak Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After entering the shrine, you will see darkness everywhere ahead of you. The Proving Grounds: Lights Out challenge starts, meaning you should start working your way into the interior. Remember that you will have no shield, weapons, or other equipment on this journey. All your hopes are linked with the equipment found inside the shrine itself.

Pick up a lightsword and defeat the constructs

Simosiwak shrine puzzle solution is relatively easy, even though navigation can be tricky for early players. First, pick up the Light Shield from your left to help enhance visibility in further areas. Don’t worry about the constructs’ attacks in the dark, as these enemies are easily detectable due to their lightning-red eyes.

Pick another light shield after walking a few steps on the right side. Defeat the first construct in Zelda TotK to acquire new weapons and shields from its body. Now proceed to eliminate the second one. Take good care of your light shield, as losing it means increased difficulty navigating the shrine.

Finally, your weapons and other equipment will be returned to you after killing the enemy Constructs. Go through the newly opened barred gate on the right to reach the final shrine room in Tears of the Kingdom.

In the middle of the room, you can loot a treasure chest to obtain Bright Elixir. Then, you can interact with Sigil to obtain the Light of Blessing and complete the shrine.