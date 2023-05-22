Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gasas Shrine Walkthrough

This Shrine Walkthrough will cover everything there is known about the Gasas Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The guide has comprehensive information about the location as well as how to solve the particular puzzle to unlock the Shrine. You can also check out a walkthrough of all shrines here.

Where to find the Gasas Shrine in Zelda: TotK

To find the Gasas Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, make your way into the Tabantha Frontier region and then head southwest of Rayne Highlands or north of Hemmar’s Descent.

Its coordinates are 4151, 0098, 0040 which you can track on your in-game map.

How to complete the Gasas Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Gasas Shrine is also called the Well-Timed Cuts and certainly lives up to the name in Tears of the Kingdom.

Inside the Shrine is a giant box dangling from the ceiling. You can cut the rope using arrows. The box will fall down and you can get to the other side of the pit.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The next task is to use Ultrahand of the box next to the staircase. Take the box next to the ledge towards the right and keep it there for a couple of seconds. Afterward, put the box back in its original position.

Now stand on top of the box and use Recall to trace back the movement of the box to get to the ledge on the other side. Once you are on the other side, you can again use Ultra hand to grab two stone slabs on the other side of the pit. Join both of them together to make a bridge.

Now use the bridge and put it beneath the chest hanging towards your left. Cut the rope and loot the chest. Inside will be a Large Zonai Charge. Now again pick up the bridge and attack it with the box next to the gate.

Rotate the bridge in such a way that the box stays on the inside to act as a counterweight and use the bridge as a platform under the second chest located towards your left. Cut the rope using arrows and open the chest. Inside will be a Small Key.

You can use the key to unlock the gate. Once again inside the other room, you have to make a Well-Timed Cut.

You will see a giant ball hanging from the ceiling. Use Ultrahand to give it a little push. The ball will start to dangle. Take out your bow and arrow and cut the room exactly at the time the ball swings towards you.

You can now pick up the ball and place it on the trigger on the opposite side of the room. Doing so will unlock the door to the next room and inside you will be able to unlock the Gasas Shrine.